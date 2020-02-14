Kiri Pritchard-Mclean brings Empathy Pains to Bloomsbury Theatre, 15 Gordon St, WC1H 0AH Saturday, 5th September 2020.

Box office: 020 3108 1000

Online: ucl.ac.uk/culture/bloomsbury-theatre-studio

Following a successful UK tour and a season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Wales' favourite daughter (according to her Dad) brings her fourth full-length show to London's Bloomsbury Theatre.

Previous shows have seen her tackle structural racism, sexism, child grooming, adoption and emotional abuse so what seemingly unfunny subject has she picked to turn into laughs this year? Chernobyl? The shrinking size of creme eggs? No, empathy. Which sounds fine actually but maybe not the way Kiri tackles it.

Kiri thinks that we live in a time where empathy is seen as a weakness, like asthma, or being first to pull away from a handshake. But why is that? Surely what we need in these divided times is more empathy? So Kiri is off on a search to find a group of people who she struggles to empathise with - what could this mean? Well, it means she's spent the last year talking to non-offending paedophiles on the internet. Yup, her search history is a disaster. So, come and see her make the impossible hilarious...or possibly get arrested.

Kiri has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You. She is the host of Radio 4 Extra's Newsjack and as well as appearing on the Russell Howard Hour, she is a writer for the show.

Already a hugely popular regular on the comedy circuit, Kiri is director and co-writer with the Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer Nominated Gein's Family Giftshop and the cult hit sketch show, Tarot.

Kiri's hit, true crime podcast with Rachel Fairburn, All Killa No Filla is a phenomenon with over 350,000 monthly listeners. The live shows have been a huge success with the pair touring America and selling out a UK tour in 2019. Their All Killa No Filla Fringe 2020 Special at the Pleasance Grand sold out in just 5 days making it one of the fastest selling Fringe shows of all time.





