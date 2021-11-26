Kevin Bridges Will Embark on 2022 Tour With THE OVERDUE CATCH-UP

Kevin Bridges will be back on tour and returns to the stage in 2022 with his hotly-anticipated new show.

'The Overdue Catch-Up' welcomes audiences in to the mind of one of the sharpest comedy talents the UK has to offer. With a career spanning an incredible 18 years, Kevin Bridges already has the life experience of a man twice his age, helping him to hit the nail on the head with his shrewd outlook on the modern world.

Kevin says: "Since we last spoke, a lot has changed in my life and - as we know - in this world of ours, but what hasn't changed is the fact that a crowd of people in a room together having a laugh usually makes for a fairly pleasant evening. I'm excited to be back out doing stand-up again and I'm looking forward to seeing you all - and some new people too. Simple as that. I'll see you up there, down there, over there, anywhere and wherever. Enjoy yer night".

Tickets for 'The Overdue Catch-Up' go on general sale from 10am on Friday 3rd December from www.kevinbridges.co.uk. Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am, Wednesday 1st December. Full dates and listings information are below. More dates will be added in due course.

Bridges has previously broken box office records with his last two tours, 'Brand New' (2018) and 'A Whole Different Story' (2015) going on to win awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year. He was also crowned by Ticketmaster fans as UK's Ticket of the Year in 2018.

Kevin's last two tours have accumulated just under 1,000,000 tickets sold across the world including a record 35 sold-out-shows at Glasgow's iconic Hydro, establishing him as the artist that has sold more shows than anyone else at that venue.

'The Overdue Catch-Up' is Kevin's fifth live stand-up tour. Throughout his career, Kevin has travelled and performed globally playing to sold out audiences in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Singapore, as well as all over Europe. He also had the prestigious honour of performing for former US President Barack Obama during The Hunter Foundation's charity dinner in Edinburgh in May 2017.

For nearly 15 years, Kevin has been a regular on our television screens. Recent notable TV appearances include; BBC One's Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You?, BBC Two's Mock The Week, Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Last Leg and Sky One's A League Of Their Own.

Kevin has previously hosted much-lauded documentaries for BBC One including Kevin Bridges - What's The Story in 2012, followed by Kevin Bridges - What's The Story Referendum Special in 2014. In 2014 Kevin also hosted two BBC One stand-up specials on the Commonwealth Games and the Scottish Referendum.

Kevin has released four best-selling DVDs: 'The Story So Far - Live in Glasgow' in 2010, 'The Story Continues' in 2012, 2015's 'A Whole Different Story' and 2018's 'Brand New'.

At the tender age of 28, Kevin released his own autobiography 'We Need To Talk About... Kevin Bridges' published by Penguin Books in 2014.

Don't miss the chance to catch one of the most astute observational comedians at the top of his game.