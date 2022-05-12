Kerry Godliman Will Return To Stand-up Roots With Pyramid Show

A familiar face from two Ricky Gervais sitcoms is to grace the stage in Warrington as she returns to her stand-up roots.

Kerry Godliman played the loveable Lisa in Gervais's black comedy series After Life which has become Netflix's most-watched British comedy series, with more than 100 million views since its debut in 2018.

Before that she had a lead role as big-hearted manager Hannah in Gervais's bittersweet sitcom Derek on Channel 4 about a group of outsiders who work at a care home.

An established figure in the comedy world, Kerry has also featured in the likes of Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, Taskmaster, Michael McIntyre's Big Show and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

She has made a name for herself in a number of popular drama series too such as military series Our Girl while this year she was in the much talked about crime thriller Trigger Point with Vicky McClure.

But now Kerry is back out on the live comedy circuit and her show, Bosh, has been so well received that her tour has been extended. She will be at Pyramid's Studio Theatre as one of a number of new dates on Friday, 21 October.

Kerry originally planned a bit of a break after a recent run of TV commitments but no chance of that. Her bosh-like nature will never let her rest.

Well, that and a needy cat, a constantly disappointing campervan, ever-raging feelings of mum guilt and bewilderment at the phasing out of thimbles. All will be explained.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/kerry-godliman-bosh or call the box office on 01925 442345.