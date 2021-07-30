Katie Arnstein's IT'S A GIRL! Trilogy Announces Upcoming Performances

Shortlisted for the Evening Standard Future of Theatre Award 2021, multi-award-winning writer and performer Katie Arnstein's It's A Girl! trilogy has delighted audiences across the country with her relatable and empowering writing and original songs. Now she brings parts two and three of the trilogy back to venues including Pleasance Islington, The Lowry and Nottingham Playhouse.

Shining a light on sexism in the acting industry, Sexy Lamp is a semi-autobiographical piece following Katie's arrival in London in 2012; in a city full of magic and optimism, she is greeted by the brutal reality of an industry where named, speaking and fully clothed roles for women are hard to come by. Now, Katie is an actor who refuses to stay in the dark any longer. Told from the perspective of a young actor with bold aspirations, Sexy Lamp is a story of power, prejudice, and the fight to keep dreams alive.

This production is inspired by Kelly-Sue DeConnick's 'Sexy Lamp' test and is a call to arms that demands women are seen and heard in all walks of life.

The third part of the trilogy, Sticky Door, is a personal, honest and funny look at sex, dating and feminism. Set two years after Sexy Lamp, Sticky Door sees Arnstein continue in the pursuit to become an actor whilst setting herself a new challenge to have 'no strings attached' sexual intercourse with consenting heterosexual adult males without getting emotionally involved. Sticky Door discusses everyday sexism, dating and shame, all with Arnstein's original trademark songs on the ukulele. She asks us why women seem to be facing a series of sticky doors in work, sex and life when men aren't encountering the same.

Katie Arnstein comments, "I am over the moon to be sharing Sexy Lamp and Sticky Door with live and digital audiences. After such a difficult 18 months to be able to bring these shows to people all over the country is a real joy. The shows also offer us all a chance to come together to process the sexism and abuse we continue to hear about and experience in the arts and the wider world. We believe the shows are more relevant than ever and are so pleased to be able to offer audiences a safe space to find some light in the darkness. I hope that Sexy Lamp and Sticky Door provide people with plenty of laughter, joy and empowerment which feels like the tonic we all deserve."

DETAILS:

Title/Dates Sticky Door - 30th August - 1st September, Pleasance Islington

Sexy Lamp - 17th September, Harlow Playhouse

Sexy Lamp - 6th October, Newhampton Arts

Sexy Lamp - 7th October, Nottingham Playhouse

Sexy Lamp - 29th - 30th October, The Lowry

Running time 60 minutes

Box Office Tickets are available from individual box offices.

Sexy Lamp:

Writer and Performer Katie Arnstein

Director Ellen Havard

Creative Producer Beccy D'Souza

Designer Lizzie Leech

Sound Designer Andrew Hollingworth

Sticky Door:

Writer and Performer Katie Arnstein

Director Ellen Havard

Creative Producer Beccy D'Souza