Kalush Orchestra Receives Permission From the Ukraine Government to Tour Europe Ahead of Eurovision Song Contest
The folk-rap band Kalush Orchestra will take part in the big event on May 14 in Turin, Italy.
The Kalush Orchestra has been given permission from the Ukraine government to tour across Europe ahead of their appearance on the Eurovision Song Contest next month, Deadline reports.
The folk-rap band Kalush Orchestra will take part in the big event on May 14 in Turin, Italy, entering the contest with "Stefania", a song inspired by the mother of frontman Oleh Psiuk.
Kalush was formed in 2019 and consists of Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, and DJ KilimMen (Vlad Kurochka). In 2021, Kalush announced the launch of a parallel project, Kalush Orchestra, which focuses on rap with folk motifs and Ukrainian traditional music. The core members of Kalush were joined by multi-instrumentalists Tymofii Muzychuk and Vitalii Duzhyk.
