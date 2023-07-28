Kakilang Welcomes Natalie Chan As New Director/CEO and Introduces Fresh Leadership Structure

Kakilang (formerly Chinese Arts Now) has announced Natalie Chan as the organization's new Director/CEO, commencing a new chapter of leadership and growth. With a proven track record as a producer and fundraiser, Natalie brings invaluable experience to Kakilang's artistic journey.

As an Associate Producer for acclaimed productions like Best of Enemies in the West End and Producer of the award-winning This Is Not A Show About Hong Kong, Natalie has demonstrated her ability to lead successful projects. Her role as Creative Producer for In Good Company and General Manager for Creative Youth showcases her commitment to artist development and fundraising excellence.

Natalie is a dedicated change-maker, supporting fellow Global Majority arts leaders through initiatives like Artistic Directors of the Future. Her Blackbaud Scholarship for completing the Postgraduate Certificate in Philanthropic Studies demonstrates her expertise in securing crucial funding for the arts.

In her new role, Natalie will lead key decision-making processes, programming, and producing decisions for Kakilang. Remaining in post to support the artistic vision are Associate Artistic Directors Si Rawlinson, Ling Tan, and Daniel York Loh, along with Sandy Wan in an expanded role as Head of Audience Development & Marketing and Katrina Man as Community & Arts Producer.

Natalie: "Seeing Kakilang's impressive work, and artist-centred working model from afar has inspired me to bring my passion and skills to lead the organisation into an exciting new chapter. I've dreamt of taking on a leadership role, building from my producing and fundraising experience, and now I'm thrilled to do just that at Kakilang. With the incredible support of our board and team, I feel ready to champion Southeast and East Asian artists and continue our positive impact in the community."

Lai Lai Wong, Chair of Kakilang - 'We are absolutely delighted that Natalie will be joining Kakilang as Director and CEO. It is a hugely exciting time for Kakilang as we prepare for our positioning and growth over the next few years to continue building momentum and engaging with our growing audiences and communities across the UK and internationally. Natalie's passion, enthusiasm and energy is very exciting - we have full confidence that Natalie, working together with the Associate Artistic Directors, will lift Kakilang to great new heights.'

Daniel York Loh: 'I have followed Natalie's career progress in recent years and am very excited to have her take the reigns at Kakilang. Already, her achievements in such a short space of time are immense and now is the time for her to take her place in an exciting new generation of Southeast & East Asian arts leaders.'

Kakilang is excited to embark on this new journey with Natalie Chan's leadership, continuing its mission of promoting Southeast & East Asian arts and nurturing emerging talents.

We would also like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to our previous Artistic Director/CEO, An-Ting Chang, who recently departed after five incredibly successful years. We remain in close contact with An-Ting and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.