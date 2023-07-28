Kakilang Welcomes Natalie Chan As New Director/CEO and Introduces Fresh Leadership Structure

In her new role, Natalie will lead key decision-making processes, programming, and producing decisions for Kakilang.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 3 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre

Kakilang (formerly Chinese Arts Now) has announced Natalie Chan as the organization's new Director/CEO, commencing a new chapter of leadership and growth. With a proven track record as a producer and fundraiser, Natalie brings invaluable experience to Kakilang's artistic journey.

As an Associate Producer for acclaimed productions like Best of Enemies in the West End and Producer of the award-winning This Is Not A Show About Hong Kong, Natalie has demonstrated her ability to lead successful projects. Her role as Creative Producer for In Good Company and General Manager for Creative Youth showcases her commitment to artist development and fundraising excellence.

Natalie is a dedicated change-maker, supporting fellow Global Majority arts leaders through initiatives like Artistic Directors of the Future. Her Blackbaud Scholarship for completing the Postgraduate Certificate in Philanthropic Studies demonstrates her expertise in securing crucial funding for the arts.

In her new role, Natalie will lead key decision-making processes, programming, and producing decisions for Kakilang. Remaining in post to support the artistic vision are Associate Artistic Directors Si Rawlinson, Ling Tan, and Daniel York Loh, along with Sandy Wan in an expanded role as Head of Audience Development & Marketing and Katrina Man as Community & Arts Producer.

Natalie: "Seeing Kakilang's impressive work, and artist-centred working model from afar has inspired me to bring my passion and skills to lead the organisation into an exciting new chapter. I've dreamt of taking on a leadership role, building from my producing and fundraising experience, and now I'm thrilled to do just that at Kakilang. With the incredible support of our board and team, I feel ready to champion Southeast and East Asian artists and continue our positive impact in the community."

Lai Lai Wong, Chair of Kakilang - 'We are absolutely delighted that Natalie will be joining Kakilang as Director and CEO. It is a hugely exciting time for Kakilang as we prepare for our positioning and growth over the next few years to continue building momentum and engaging with our growing audiences and communities across the UK and internationally. Natalie's passion, enthusiasm and energy is very exciting - we have full confidence that Natalie, working together with the Associate Artistic Directors, will lift Kakilang to great new heights.'

Daniel York Loh: 'I have followed Natalie's career progress in recent years and am very excited to have her take the reigns at Kakilang. Already, her achievements in such a short space of time are immense and now is the time for her to take her place in an exciting new generation of Southeast & East Asian arts leaders.'

Kakilang is excited to embark on this new journey with Natalie Chan's leadership, continuing its mission of promoting Southeast & East Asian arts and nurturing emerging talents.

We would also like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to our previous Artistic Director/CEO, An-Ting Chang, who recently departed after five incredibly successful years. We remain in close contact with An-Ting and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Cast Revealed For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at Wycombe Swan Photo
Cast Revealed For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at Wycombe Swan

Wycombe Swan and Imagine Theatre have announced an all-star line for this year’s glittering family pantomime Beauty and The Beast playing from 08 – 31 December.  

2
SHOCK HORROR Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn Photo
SHOCK HORROR Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn

Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out tour in 2022, Thunder Road Theatre are back on tour this Autumn with Shock Horror: their must-see ghost story. Shock Horror takes audiences on a terrifying journey into childhood nightmares and being afraid of the dark.

3
tiata fahodzi Reveals Cast and Creatives For CHEEKY LITTLE BROWN Photo
tiata fahodzi Reveals Cast and Creatives For CHEEKY LITTLE BROWN

tiata fahodzi, the UK’s leading British African heritage contemporary theatre company alongside co-producing partners Bristol Old Vic and Belgrade Theatre present the premiere of cheeky little brown, by Papatango Prize-winning playwright Nkenna Akunna (Some of Us Exist in the Future).

4
Secret Cinema Welcomes VIPs to GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE Photo
Secret Cinema Welcomes VIPs to GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE

Last night, Secret Cinema welcomed VIPs and talent such as Jamelia, Joey Essex, AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Liberty Poole and Tink Reading, who joined thousands of fans at Birmingham's NEC as Rydell High was brought to life with the opening of a brand new one-of-a-kind production, Grease: The Live Experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Belgrade Theatre (10/02-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Derby Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You