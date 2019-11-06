Kae Kurd Announces Spoken Kurd UK Tour 2020

Kae Kurd is back with a brand new show and UK tour for 2020! The Spoken Kurd Tour will begin at Nottingham's Glee Club on 1st October 2020 and conclude in Cambridge at Junction J3 on 31st October 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday 8th November 2019 and are available from www.livenation.co.uk.

Smart, sharp and brilliantly astute, Kae Kurd is a young British-Kurdish stand up who is making a serious name for himself. Passionate about making politics accessible to his peers, his comedy presents beautifully crafted slick routines with confident cutting edge flair. Spoken Kurd sees Kae ponder on why the world's gone crazy and why it doesn't seem to be getting any better. Fresh from appearing on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), join one of the UK's fastest rising comedy stars as he tries to make sense of it all.

In 2016, Kae was part of the Pleasance's prestigious Comedy Reserve showcase and supported Dane Baptiste on his nationwide tour. In 2017 Kae took his debut hour to the Edinburgh Fringe achieving excellent critical acclaim, with his unique back story as a child refugee and his emergence from the Black British comedy circuit totally shining out amongst the newcomer landscape. In 2018 he went on to totally sell out his Soho Theatre run (including extra dates) and act as main support for Mo Gilligan on his huge Coupla Cans tour.

2019 has been another standout year for Kae. He is now recognised as one of the UK's fastest rising comic talents, creating and curating hit multi genre short form content across a range of platforms, particularly notable for the podcast Quota's Full. He totally sold out his own live shows at the legendary Up the Creek Comedy Club, releasing his phenomenal Stand up Special Kurd Your Enthusiasm due to popular demand. With an exceptional understanding of his audience, his online sketch and stand up content regularly goes viral and has given him an ever growing fanbase. TV credits include Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Don't Hate the Playaz as both writer and on screen talent (ITV2), The Tez O'clock Show (Channel 4) Know Your Rights (own series on Channel 4 OD), Comedians Solve World Problems (Comedy Central) Three Guys Eat (BBC Three) and BBC Asian Network's Big Comedy Night.

01/10/20 NOTTINGHAM, Glee Club www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

02/10/20 OXFORD, Glee Club www.glee.co.uk/oxford

03/10/20 BRIGHTON, Komedia www.komedia.co.uk/brighton

04/10/20 BIRMINGHAM, Glee Club www.glee.co.uk/birmingham

08/10/20 HARROGATE, Harrogate Theatre www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

09/10/20 NORTHAMPTON, Underground www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10/10/20 LONDON, Leicester Square www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

16/10/20 GUILDFORD, G-Live www.glive.co.uk

17/10/20 READING, South Street www.readingarts.com

22/10/20 LEEDS, Wardrobe www.thewardrobe.co.uk

23/10/20 BRISTOL, Hen & Chicken www.henandchicken.com

29/10/20 MANCHESTER, Gorilla www.thisisgorilla.com

30/10/20 LEICESTER, Cookie www.thecookieleicester.co.uk

31/10/20 CAMBRIDGE, Junction J3 www.junction.co.uk





