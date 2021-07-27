KNOCK KNOCK By Playwright Floyd Toulet Announces Autumn Tour

After a successful run in 2017 at the Bread and Roses Theatre, Touted Folly Theatre Company is excited to announce that Floyd Toulet's groundbreaking play KNOCK KNOCK is set to tour from September 2021 to January 2022. Known for other notable works such as SNARED in Africa and The Terribly Disappointing Mr. Pummel, Toulet's masterpiece is now headed to the Etcetera Theatre in London and The Astor Theatre in Deal, Kent, with possible other venues TBC.

Performed by Lucy Bagley and Philip Blair and directed by Joe Staton, KNOCK KNOCK is recognised by the V&A National Video Archive of Performance, endorsed by Peter Egan and awarded five star reviews by the London Audience Club.

Playing at the Etcetera Theatre from Tuesday 2nd - Sunday 7th November and at the Astor Theatre on January 28th. Tickets will soon be made available on the theatre's website.

"I have dissociative identity disorder. Do you know what that means? It means people like you think I'm insane."

Surprising, powerful and unsettling, KNOCK KNOCK takes you on a journey deep into a mind broken by the past.

"I hear voices in my head. Each one as recognisable and individual to me as yours is to you."

KNOCK KNOCK tells the story of a man who lives with Dissociative Identity Disorder (D.I.D.) - known, until 1994, as Multiple Personality Disorder. It is a rare psychological condition in which two or more distinct identities or personality states are present in an individual and alternately take control of that individual. The person also experiences extensive memory loss. Usually, the primary identity or 'host' carries the individual's given name and is passive, guilty and or depressed. Each of the identities or 'alters' is experienced as though it has a distinct history and self-image with a separate name, reported age, gender and personal history.

The various identities may or may not like or approve of one another or even know of one another's existence. D.I.D. is thought to result from severe trauma during childhood. It is a coping mechanism - the person dissociates his / her conscious self from a situation or experience that is too painful to acknowledge.

Working with original scripts by Floyd Toulet and bringing them to life on stage and radio, Touted Folly has previously toured across the South East of England and Midlands and has been broadcast in 165 countries around the world. A continually evolving mix of live theatre and the performance arts presented in a single unified vision.