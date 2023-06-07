KDC Theatre to Perform THE BUS at Sofia's Derida Dance Center in Bulgaria

'The Bus' is an absurdist play that explores how people might act when the timetable of their lives does not go to plan.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

London-based fringe theatre company, KDC Theatre, will be performing its production of 'The Bus' by celebrated Bulgarian playwright Stanislav Stratiev at Sofia's Derida Dance Center in Bulgaria from 17th to 18th June.

'The Bus' is an absurdist play that explores how people might act when the timetable of their lives does not go to plan. Set during a frosty evening in late autumn, nine characters unsuspectingly board an ordinary bus that ought to take them to the city centre, except the driver has other plans in mind.

Adapted by Thomas Crowe, KDC had a successful week-long run at The Drayton Arms Theatre in April 2023 and has been invited by the Bulgarian Cultural Institute to perform the play at the institute's London venue on Thursday 8th June and then at Derida Dance Center in Sofia for two limited performances. The play will performed in English.

Stephen Reimer, the Director of KDC's production of 'The Bus', said: "The play has a unique mix of British humour based around Bulgarian, so it can be understood and enjoyed by all. We've had amazing support from the Bulgarian Cultural Institute and the publisher of the English version of the play, Anna Karabinska, who was also a close friend of Stanislav Stratiev. They've been able to give us some great insights into Bulgarian culture and history, which was useful for the cast and myself during the rehearsal period, as well as helping to arrange the tour to Sofia. We're all looking forward to performing the play in front of a fully Bulgarian audience, which is set to be both highly intimidating but also very exhilarating."

Svetla Dionisieva, Director of the Bulgarian Cultural Institute in London, said: "Stanislav Stratiev is one of Bulgaria's most cherished playwrights, so it has been an honour to help KDC put on this very rarely performed play in both London and Sofia. 'The Bus' shows the audience a slice of Bulgarian life and allows people to understand what the country has gone through over the years. The most amazing thing is that the energy and humour of the play hasn't been lost in the translation, as it works in both English and Bulgarian. We're looking forward to sharing KDC's production with a Bulgarian audience."

For more information about KDC Theatre's one-off production of 'The Bus' by Stanislav Stratiev at the Bulgarian Cultural Institute in London on Thursday 8th June, visit Click Here.

-----

'The Bus' by Stanislav Stratiev. Adapted by Thomas Crowe.

KDC Theatre's production of 'The Bus' (Drayton Arms Theatre, 2023) returns for a one-night only performance in London before going on tour in Sofia, Bulgaria.

"Citizens! I ask you... Where are we going?"

When the timetable of our lives falls to pieces, how will we choose to conduct ourselves? On a frosty evening in late autumn, nine characters unsuspectingly board an ordinary bus that ought to take them to the city centre, as it always has. Their beloved Driver has something else in mind.

KDC Theatre presents The Bus, an absurdist comedy about resigning oneself to a higher power, from the mind of one of Bulgaria's most celebrated playwrights: Stanislav Stratiev.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Please note: This performance is in English only.

Thursday 8th June, 7.30pm

Bulgarian Cultural Institute, 188 Queen's Gate, London, SW7 5HL

Box Office - https://www.tickettailor.com/events/kdctheatre/922274

Ticket price - £5

Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th June, 7.30pm

Derida Dance Center, 32 Tsar Samuil Street, Sofia, Bulgaria

Box Office (17 June): https://epaygo.bg/3242195786

Box Office (18 June): https://epaygo.bg/1335407233

Cast:

David Lindley-Pilley - REASONABLE

Sophie Martin - ALDOMIROVTSI

Kim Taylor - GIRL IN LOVE

Jack Lupton - BOY IN LOVE

Jula Konieczny - UNREASONABLE

Rex Lee - VIRTUOSO

Julia Blyth - WOMAN

Nick Mouton - MAN

Gabrielle Woolgar - IRRESPONSIBLE

Crew:

Director - Stephen Reimer

Producer - Kathryn Donville

Emma Robson - Fight Coordinator

Mark Daniels - Casting Assistant

Zenab Hotelwala - Graphic Designer

Chavdar Mazgalov - Video & Sound Editor

Matthew Partridge - Photographer




