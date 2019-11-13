KDC Theatre Brings Controversial Play 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE To The White Bear Theatre

London-based amateur theatre company, KDC Theatre, will be kick-starting their Autumn season with John Ford's controversial love story, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, at the White Bear Theatre from Tuesday 19th - Saturday 23rd November.

Written in the 1620's, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore explores the forbidden sexual relationship between brother and sister, Giovanni and Annabella. The treatment of incest made the play one of the most controversial works in the English language and it was only until the mid-twentieth century that audiences started to show more appreciation of the complexities and ambiguities of the play.

The plays tells the story of Giovanni, who has returned home from University to profess his love to his sister, Annabella. She is set to be married to one of Parma's most eligible bachelors, but when she reciprocates Giovanni's feelings they start a forbidden, incestuous relationship. They know that their love for each other must remain a secret, so Annabella agrees to marry one of her suitors which leads to reluctant marriage plans, jealousy, revenge and shocking consequences.

Director, Nick Mouton, said: "Looking beyond the incest, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore is a tragic love story about two young lovers trying to be together despite the pressures from society. John Ford wrote the play as a challenge to himself to come up with a story about forbidden love that has higher stakes than William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, so rather than love being found between two feuding families, he based his play around a brother and sister."

'Tis Pity She's a Whore is known for its adult themes, including scenes of violence and intimacy. Throughout the rehearsal period the cast have worked closely with Fight and Intimacy Director, Enric Ortuno, a member of the Intimacy Directors International UK team who aim to contribute to productions by creating choreography which serves the story as well as facilitating a safe environment for both performers, creatives and technical teams.

KDC Theatre's Autumn season includes Animal Farm, adapted by Nelson Bond from the book by George Orwell, directed by Saskia van 't Hoff at Baron's Court Theatre (Tuesday 26th - Saturday 30th November).

KDC Theatre presents ''Tis Pity She's a Whore' by John Ford, White Bear Theatre, Tuesday 19th - Saturday 23rdNovember 2019. For more information and tickets visit www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk.





