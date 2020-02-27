KATE MOSSE AND FRIENDS: WOMEN'S VOICES THEN AND NOW Will Embark on UK Tour

International bestselling author, Kate Mosse, OBE, will embark on a tour of the UK with Kate Mosse and Friends: Women's Voices Then and Now, to celebrate the UK publication of Kate's new major historical novel, The City of Tears. Kate will be joined by a different guest at each venue for a spell-binding evening celebrating women's voices, stories about love and betrayal, family and intrigue, history and landscape, war and loss, courage, revenge and a centuries long feud.

The tour will take in three dates, in London at the Bloomsbury Theatre on Tuesday 26th May with Sandi Toksvig, OBE, at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday 27th May with JoJo Moyes and at Salford's The Lowry, Quays Theatre on Saturday 30th May with Paula Hawkins. Tickets go on sale on Friday 28th February at 10am via www.fane.co.uk/kate-mosse.

The keenly awaited follow-up to her critically acclaimed Sunday Times number one bestselling The Burning Chambers, The City of Tears is the second heart breaking novel in Kate's historical adventure series. Set in Languedoc, Paris and Amsterdam, the Joubert family will find themselves in Paris on the Eve of the caught most notorious massacre of the Wars of Religion. On the night of 24 August 1572, many thousands will be murdered, displaced and lost. One of those who goes missing will be a child ...

Kate Mosse is a novelist, playwright and non-fiction writer. The author of eight novels and short-story collections - including the multimillion-selling Labyrinth and The Taxidermist's Daughter, which will open at the Chichester Festival Theatre in September 2020. Her award-winning books have been translated into thirty-seven languages and published in more than forty countries. She is also the Founder Director of the Women's Prize for Fiction.

Kate Mosse said: "I'm thrilled to be sharing the stage with such inspiring, trail blazing women and brilliant fellow writers. I can't wait to be back on the road, meeting readers and wonderful booksellers, and to be working with the mighty Fane. Roll on May!"

Copies of The City of Tears will be on sale and Kate will be doing a publication week signing after the event.

Tickets for Kate Mosse and Friends: Women's Voices Then and Now go on sale on Friday 28th February 2020 at 10am via www.fane.co.uk/kate-mosse

Tour Dates

26/05/20 LONDON, Bloomsbury Theatre www.ucl.ac.uk

with Sandi Toksvig

27/05/20 BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex www.theapex.co.uk

with Jojo Moyes

30/05/20 SALFORD, The Lowry, Quays Theatre www.thelowry.com

with Paula Hawkins





