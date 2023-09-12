Juliette Burton Embarks on Tour With NO BRAINER This Autumn

The tour is now underway!
Following a season at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Ingenious Fools have announced that award-winning comedian Juliette Burton will be setting out on a tour of the UK with her brand new show this autumn.
Everyone's got a brain, although some work differently to others. In fixing her broken brain, Juliette learned a lot. Tired of mental health problems? Now is the time for solutions. Join award-winning comedian Juliette as she shares a manual for the mind.
Not another awareness-raising show, but a change-making show.
Is getting better a no-brainer?
Juliette Burton is an award-winning performer, writer, presenter, and broadcast journalist.
She has previously performed five critically acclaimed total sell-out solo seasons (When I Grow Up, Look At Me, Decision Time, Butterfly Effect and Defined) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with total sold out shows four years running. She has performed at Festivals around the world including Leicester Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and New Zealand International Comedy Festival. In 2015 Juliette won the Argus Angel Award at Brighton Fringe for Look At Me and Voice Magazine Pick of the Fringe in 2017 for Butterfly Effect.
Juliette’s TV and radio credits include The One Show (BBC1), This Morning (ITV), Skin Deep and Feeling Kind of Funny (both BBC Scotland), BBC At Edinburgh Festivals (BBC iPlayer), BBC Tomorrow’s World and Afternoon Edition (BBC Radio 5 Live). She also played the lead role in SuperMum, directed by Lisa Gifford, which premiered at the 2015 Raindance Film Festival. She was also listed by The Telegraph in 2019 as one of the top 10 audiobook narrators alongside Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Steve Coogan.
As a writer, Juliette has contributed to The Independent, i Newspaper, Cosmopolitan and BBC News. She is an ambassador for mental health charity ReThink Mental Illness, and supporter of Mind and B-eat.
Her brand new podcast series Juliette Burton’s Not So Lonely Planet is a wonderful celebration of nerdery, but also of passion, in which Juliette talks to people who truly love what they do. It was produced by Hat Trick and is published via Acast: https://feeds.acast.com/public/shows/not-so-lonely-planet-with-juliette-burton
Venue: Arts Centre BRIDGWATER
Dates: Saturday 2nd September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01278 422 700
Online www.bridgwaterartscentre.co.uk
Venue: Cornerstone Arts Centre DIDCOT
Dates: Saturday 16th September
Time 7.30pm
Box Office: 01235515 144
Online www.cornerstone-arts.org
Venue: Greenwich Theatre LONDON
Dates: Sunday 17th September
Time: 7.00pm
Box Office: 020 8858 7755
Online www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk
Venue: Square Chapel Theatre HALIFAX
Dates: Saturday 23rd September
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01422 353 073
Online www.squarechapel.co.uk
Venue: The Hat Factory LUTON
Dates: Thursday 28th September
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01582 878 100
Online www.culturetrust.com
Venue: Arts Centre SWINDON
Dates: Sunday 12th November
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0040
Online www.swindontheatres.co.uk
