Juliette Burton Embarks on Tour With NO BRAINER This Autumn

Following a season at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Ingenious Fools have announced that award-winning comedian Juliette Burton will be setting out on a tour of the UK with her brand new show this autumn.

Everyone's got a brain, although some work differently to others. In fixing her broken brain, Juliette learned a lot. Tired of mental health problems? Now is the time for solutions. Join award-winning comedian Juliette as she shares a manual for the mind.

Not another awareness-raising show, but a change-making show.

Is getting better a no-brainer?

Juliette Burton is an award-winning performer, writer, presenter, and broadcast journalist.

She has previously performed five critically acclaimed total sell-out solo seasons (When I Grow Up, Look At Me, Decision Time, Butterfly Effect and Defined) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with total sold out shows four years running. She has performed at Festivals around the world including Leicester Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and New Zealand International Comedy Festival. In 2015 Juliette won the Argus Angel Award at Brighton Fringe for Look At Me and Voice Magazine Pick of the Fringe in 2017 for Butterfly Effect.

Juliette’s TV and radio credits include The One Show (BBC1), This Morning (ITV), Skin Deep and Feeling Kind of Funny (both BBC Scotland), BBC At Edinburgh Festivals (BBC iPlayer), BBC Tomorrow’s World and Afternoon Edition (BBC Radio 5 Live). She also played the lead role in SuperMum, directed by Lisa Gifford, which premiered at the 2015 Raindance Film Festival. She was also listed by The Telegraph in 2019 as one of the top 10 audiobook narrators alongside Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Steve Coogan.

As a writer, Juliette has contributed to The Independent, i Newspaper, Cosmopolitan and BBC News. She is an ambassador for mental health charity ReThink Mental Illness, and supporter of Mind and B-eat.

Her brand new podcast series Juliette Burton’s Not So Lonely Planet is a wonderful celebration of nerdery, but also of passion, in which Juliette talks to people who truly love what they do. It was produced by Hat Trick and is published via Acast: https://feeds.acast.com/public/shows/not-so-lonely-planet-with-juliette-burton

Tour Dates

Venue: Arts Centre BRIDGWATER

Dates: Saturday 2nd September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01278 422 700

Online www.bridgwaterartscentre.co.uk

Venue: Cornerstone Arts Centre DIDCOT

Dates: Saturday 16th September

Time 7.30pm

Box Office: 01235515 144

Online www.cornerstone-arts.org

Venue: Greenwich Theatre LONDON

Dates: Sunday 17th September

Time: 7.00pm

Box Office: 020 8858 7755

Online www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Venue: Square Chapel Theatre HALIFAX

Dates: Saturday 23rd September

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01422 353 073

Online www.squarechapel.co.uk

Venue: The Hat Factory LUTON

Dates: Thursday 28th September

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01582 878 100

Online www.culturetrust.com

Venue: Arts Centre SWINDON

Dates: Sunday 12th November

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0040

Online www.swindontheatres.co.uk