Judi Dench Will Appear In Conversation With Gyles Brandreth At The Bridge Theatre

Fane and the London Theatre Company present Judi Dench live at the Bridge Theatre in conversation with Gyles Brandreth. For 13 nights only I Remember It Well runs from 20 March - 4 April 2020.

Since her theatre debut with the Old Vic over 60 years ago, Dench has gone on to play some of the most iconic roles in theatre, film and television.

This is a rare opportunity to see one of our best-loved actresses in conversation and performance.

All performances begin at 7.30pm. Ticket are from £15. Booking opens today for Bridge Priority members with public booking opening at 10am on 19 February 2020.

Box Office: 0333 320 0051 or boxoffice@bridgetheatre.co.uk

Access: 0333 320 0051 or access@bridgetheatre.co.uk

Website: www.bridgetheatre.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You