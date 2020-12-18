Jongleurs Comedy Club Returns in 2021

Jongleurs Comedy Club is back and will be launching with performances in London and a UK tour in 2021.

The much loved Jongleurs brand has been acquired by Kev Orkian Founder of Howlin' Entertainment Ltd and the British Pantomime Academy who intends to re-imagine and re-establish the brand, bringing it back to deliver quality comedy across the UK whilst providing many platforms for comics to work and develop their acts.

With a launch planned for 27 Jan at the Century Club London, the team will be taking Jongleurs 'On the Road' in 2021 with a tour, taking in some of the best comedy venues in the UK including the Concorde Club Southampton, Queen's Theatre Barnstaple and the highlands Restaurant Broxburn with more to be announced in the New Year.

Acts confirmed include John Moloney, Hal Cruttenden, Tom Houghton, Nick Page, Rudi Lickwood, Mike Gunn, Susan Murray, Kane Brown, Jarred Christmas, John Ryan, Joe Rowntree, Kev Orkian, Marcus Birdman, The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue, Geoff Boyz, Ignacio Lopez, Cerys Nelmes, Kev Orkian, Paul Tonkinson, Javier Jarquin, Ria Lina and Phil Walker.

Kev Orkian, also an Actor, Musician and Stand Up Comedian, and former Jongleurs Comic says "After a rocky few years Jongleurs is back in safe hands. I had the privilege of working for them for a number of years and my vision is to re-establish the brand to once again lead the comedy circuit as a club which lives and breathes what they originally stood for; providing great working conditions for acts, with well managed shows, offering more opportunities for up-coming comics and sharing more diverse line ups, and of course, ultimately providing our audiences with the highest quality of comedy entertainment"

He continues " When Jongleurs went into administration under the previous ownership there were a few comics left without pay, our first step on reinvigorating the brand is to begin to help to rectify this and build trust again within the circuit and we will be offering those entertainers paid performance opportunities with Jongleurs as a priority"

"We are experiencing incredibly difficult times; the entertainment industry has been hit very hard with the restrictions imposed by the government during the pandemic and the temporary closure of many venues. Many great Comedians and Entertainers have been without work for almost a year. Not only has this impacted on their family lives but also their mental health, so now, more than ever we want to bring this great brand back, giving hope and work back to some of the best comedy Artists on the circuit, providing venues with some world class shows and much needed laughter to audiences who are desperately in need of it after a dark year"

Find out more about Jongleurs at www.jongleurs.com