Jongleurs Announce ON THE ROAD UK Tour

Jongleurs Comedy announce their rescheduled UK comedy clubs following a postponement of a relaunch earlier this year. Jongleurs 'On The Road' shows will bring the best talent right to your door, teaming up with venues across the UK to deliver the most innovative, funny and original Comedians the industry has to offer.

Acts confirmed include John Moloney, Hal Cruttenden, Tom Houghton, Nick Page, Rudi Lickwood, Mike Gunn, Susan Murray, Kane Brown, Jarred Christmas, John Ryan, Joe Rowntree, Marcus Birdman, The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue, Geoff Boyz, Ignacio Lopez, Cerys Nelmes, Kev Orkian, Paul Tonkinson, Javier Jarquin, Ria Lina and Phil Walker.

On The Road is currently confirmed to visit The Concorde Club - Southampton, Beccles Theatre, The Stirrup Cup - Kettering, SAS Hereford, Queen's Theatre Barnstaple The Highland Restaurant - Broxbourne, with upcoming venues, Blackpool Tower, The Establishment in Greek Street, and private members clubs around London.

The much-loved Jongleurs brand was acquired by Kev Orkian Founder of Howlin' Entertainment Ltd and the British Pantomime Academy back in Autumn 2020. The relaunch of the brand and this tour will re-imagine and re-establish Jongleurs on the comedy scene, bringing it back to deliver quality comedy across the UK whilst providing many platforms for comics to work and develop their acts.

Kev Orkian, also an Actor, Musician and Stand Up Comedian, and former Jongleurs Comic says:

"I had the privilege of working for Jongleurs for a number of years and after a false start to relaunch with lockdown version 3, I'm delighted to announce our tour as many venues begin to reopen. I also can't wait to get back on the stage to take part in a number of the events myself!"

"My vision for Jongleurs is to re-establish the brand to once again lead the comedy circuit as a Comedy brand which lives and breathes what they originally stood for; providing great working conditions for acts, with well managed shows, offering more opportunities for up-coming comics and sharing more diverse line ups, and of course, ultimately providing our audiences with the highest quality of comedy entertainment"

"We book the brightest and best comics and create diverse comedy shows featuring the UK's finest, in the comfort and convenience of your favourite local venue. And although each experience will be different at a Jongleurs night out due to the vast talent we have performing, our shows are designed in one format so you always know what you're getting - a great night out!"

Jongleurs has introduced a new platform "One To Watch" which will feature upcoming Talent in the industry and are also available for bespoke corporate bookings and office parties.

Tour Dates

17 June - The Highland Restaurant - Broxbourne - Joe Rowntree, Nick Page, Geoff Boyz

20 June - The Concorde Club Southampton - John Ryan, Javier Jarquin, Phil Walker, Kev Orkian

09 July - Beccles Theatre - John Mann, John Ryan, Rudi Lickwood, Kev Orkian

12 July - The Stirrup Cup, Kettering - Ignacio Lopex, Nick Page, Mike Gunn

15 July - SAS Hereford - Kane Brown, Nick Page, Mike Gunn, Kev Orkian

18 July - The Concorde Club Southampton - Windsor, Mike Gunn, Nick Page, Rudi Lickwood

22 July - The Highland Restaurant - Broxbourne - Windsor, Mike Gunn, Nick Page, Rudi Lickwood

13 September - The Stirrup Cup, Kettering John Ryan, Sally-Ann Hayward, Geoff Boyz

24 September - Queen's Theatre Barnstaple - Kane Brown, Nick Page, Andy Askins, Jarred Christmas

26 September - The Concorde Club Southampton Cerys Nelmes, Ola, Sally-Ann Hayward, Ignacio Lopez

24 October - The Concorde Club Southampton Bryan Lacey, Michael Legge, Ben Norris, Johnny Awsum.

19 November - Queen's Theatre Barnstaple Luke Honoratty, Cerys Nelmes, Ignacio Lopez, Paul Tonkinson.

28 November - The Concorde Club Southampton Mike Cox, Tom Houghton, Stephen Grant, Mark Walker.

