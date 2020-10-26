Join Poet Simon Mole and Musician Gecko's Socially Distanced Poetry Picnic

The poetry picnic will take place at the Albany in South East London on Sunday 15 November at 3pm.

Poet Simon Mole and musician Gecko's indoor Poetry Picnic is coming to the Albany in South East London on Sunday 15 November at 3pm, with the theatre audience taking part from their picnic blankets in their bubbles, and also online.

Mole and Gecko will play fun (and quite silly!) games to build confidence and skill with words, and then help you write a poem or a song with the power to send your picnic blanket skywards.

For the grand finale, with a little technical wizardry, the Albany audience will join the online audience of living room picnics to share a sandwich simile or two together. This celebration of music and poetry is the perfect Sunday afternoon boredom-buster for 8-12 year olds.

Following this première of Mole & Gecko's Poetry Picnic on 15 November, the show's producer Rua Arts hopes that it will tour in 2021, adapting to the current climate by continuing to offer a performance model combining live and online audiences - perhaps even leading to a world-wide poetry picnic!

Simon Mole is a National Poetry Day Ambassador who has shared stages with John Cooper-Clarke, Kae Tempest and Simon Armitage. He said: "After the disappointment of cancelling a national tour earlier this year, the free online poetry workshops I ran throughout lockdown ended up being one of the most rewarding projects of my life. Poetry Picnic is going to take some of that exciting online interaction and apply it to an in-person event - not only will the option of participating from home make the event more accessible, but it will also add an inspiring layer of creative connection for the audience in the theatre building on the day."

To book tickets, visit https://www.thealbany.org.uk/shows/mole-and-geckos-poetry-picnic/ or telephone the Box Office on 020 8692 4446. (Please note: this event is Bring Your Own Biscuits. Escape everything! Except the kids, because they're coming too, to picnic with you.)

Mole & Gecko's Poetry Picnic is created by Simon Mole, Gecko and Peader Kirk. It is produced by Rua Arts and funded by Arts Council England.

Sign up for live monthly online poetry workshops with Simon Mole here: https://www.patreon.com/SimonMole.

