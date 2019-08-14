Johnnie Walker's SOUNDS OF THE 70S Will Tour

Following the success this year of Tony Blackburn's Sounds of the 60s live tour, which has enjoyed a long run of sold out performances across the UK and is still to play at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Thursday 28 November, legendary DJ Johnnie Walker will take BBC Radio 2's popular SOUNDS OF THE 70S radio show on the road in 2020, visiting Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 8 April.

The brand new live show will be hosted by Johnnie, who will offer his personal stories and memories from the 70s, and will feature a live band and singers who will perform an array of classic hits from throughout the decade. The tour will bring the Sounds Of The 70s from the studio to the stage for the very first time.

Johnnie Walker said: "It's a real treat for me to be taking my Sounds of the 70s radio show on the road. It's going to be a great celebration and sing song of one of the greatest decades in music - we'll talk about the artists who made it so special and will have an incredible band performing all those classic 70s hits."

Also going on sale will be MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 - CRUISING THROUGH THE MENOPAUSE on Sunday 1 March at 4pm and 7pm. A brand new sequel to the smash hit original. This hysterical show packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss is backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of innuendo-laden versions of 70s, 80s and more recent pop classics. In MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 - CRUISING THROUGH THE MENOPAUSE it is five years later. The ladies who met in the first show are now firm friends who enjoy an annual reunion which you shall attend as we catch up on all their lives and the huge "changes" that have happened since we met them last.

Tickets for the new shows will be on sale exclusively to Friends Of The Grand on Thursday 15 August. Public bookings open on Friday 16 August at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters.





