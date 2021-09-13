John Godber's SUNY SIDE UP! Comes to The Stephen Joseph Theatre

The John Godber Company returns to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month with their 2020 sell-out show, Sunny Side Up!

The show premiered at the SJT at the end of October last year, just before the start of the second lockdown. It played to (socially distanced) sell-out houses, and will again be performed before a socially distanced audience.

Writer and director John Godber will reprise his role as Barney alongside his wife, fellow writer Jane Thornton, and daughter, Martha Godber. Daughter Elizabeth completes the family line-up as Company Stage Manager. Design and lighting is by Graham Kirk.



Sunny Side Up! is the hilarious and moving account of a struggling Yorkshire coast B&B and the people who run it. Join down to earth proprietors Barney, Cath and Tina as they share their stories of awkward clients, snooty relatives and eggs over easy, in this seaside feel good rollercoaster which digs into what 'staycations' are all about. If you're thinking of holidaying at home this year why not book into the Sunny Side Boarding House soon?



John Godber's latest play is told in his signature style which blends authenticity and pathos as he addresses the problems of levelling up, leaving home and never forgetting where you come from.

A John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield production, Sunny Side Up! can be seen in the Round at the SJT at 1.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 7 October; at 7.30pm on Friday 8 October; and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday 9 October.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com