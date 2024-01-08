John Godber's DO I LOVE YOU? Opens Next Month at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Performances run from Wednesday 7 to Saturday 10 February.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

A new play from the writer of the legendary Bouncers heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in February.

John Godber’s Do I Love You? is a comedy following the fortunes of a trio of young people – Sally, Nat and Kyle.

What started as a college project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting. Far beyond their home city of Hull, our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they’ve been looking for – and now they can’t get enough! From Brid Spa to Stoke, from Scarborough to the Tower Ballroom, our young soulies are determined to keep the faith.

This is Northern Soul for a new generation; but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1973 or 2023? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you’re out on the floor…

Cast members Emilio Encinoso-Gil, Martha Godber and Chloe McDonald trained with Northern Soul World Dance Champion Sally Molloy to perfect their dance moves.

Written and directed by John Godber, with set and lighting design by Graham Kirk, Do I Love You? can be seen at the SJT from Wednesday 7 to Saturday 10 February, with performances at 7.30pm each evening and matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday 8 February and Saturday 10 February at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here




