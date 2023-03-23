John Godber and Jane Thornton Are LIVING ON FRESH AIR at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Spring

The John Godber Company is bringing a brand-new John Godber comedy to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

The show stars John Godber and Jane Thornton as newly retired couple Caroline and Dave who have everything they have ever wanted: a nice house, a hot tub, a small mortgage, a few savings and a new smart meter.

But with Covid and the cost of living crisis things are changing. Their children have moved back home, their money is disappearing, the hot tub's gone, the lights are going out and the smart meter is stressful. No wonder they feel like starting again - and with their new-found hobby of walking it feels like they have.

From the Wolds to the Dales, from the Lakes to Scafell, they're determined to get out and keep positive. But with rising bills, rising temperatures and the family home full, there's only so far you can go when you're living on fresh air.

But Caroline and Dave are as tough as old boots, and as they reach another peak, they both recognise that there is always another mountain to climb.

Looking at the cost of living crisis and the rise in walking, Godber casts his critical eye on the future of the country. The double BAFTA- and Olivier-Award-winning partnership are joined on stage by Yorkshire actor Peter McMillan. Written by John Godber, Living on Fresh Air is directed by John and Neil Sissons and designed by Graham Kirk.

Living on Fresh Air can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm from Wednesday 19 to Saturday 22 April, with matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday 20 April and 2.30pm on Saturday 22 April. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com