Joe Lycett Will Unveil Giant Toilet in Liverpool to Mark New Podcast Launch

Joe Lycett and his Turdis will be in Liverpool at the Royal Albert Dock on Thursday 23rd November from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma
Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024 Photo 4 Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024

Joe Lycett Will Unveil Giant Toilet in Liverpool to Mark New Podcast Launch

Joe Lycett will unveil a giant, inflatable portable toilet, The Turdis, at Liverpool Docks on Thursday 23rd November to mark the launch of his new-brand new podcast, Turdcast.

Ahead of the first episode of Turdcast going live at 9am on Friday 24th November, Joe will bring the fully functioning giant toilet to Liverpool on Thursday, inviting members of the public to walk the brown carpet, spend a penny/drop a plop and share their own loo-themed stories, which will be recorded and included in the very first episode.

The Turdis will then go on tour to other selected UK locations to mark the launch of the podcast over the coming weeks, including Hartlepool (Thursday 30th November) and Ramsbottom (Thursday 14th December).

Joe announced Turdcast last week, promising a safe space for your favourite celebrities to flush out their most satisfying, horrifying and frankly awful toilet stories. From bog standards to demon dumps, we all have a toilet story to tell and Turdcast promises that you'll now get to hear them all in the number 1 (or number 2) podcast from Mummy. Turdcast will reveal the side (underside?) of your favourite celebrities we don't get to hear enough about, be it because of their shyness, modesty or downright self-disgust.

Gary Lineker is the guest for the very first episode where he discusses the now legendary moment he ‘relieved' himself on the pitch in England's opening game of the 1990 World Cup in front of hundreds of millions of people, Gazza farting during team baths and more, with a string of other celebrities set to feature.

The Turdis will be formally opened by Joe in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1pm on Thursday 23rd November at the Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, flushing away the people of Liverpool's final offering when the lid closes at 3pm.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Twos Company Stages DONT DESTROY ME Next Year Photo
Two's Company Stages DON'T DESTROY ME Next Year

Offie Award winning Two’s Company is staging another rediscovered jewel this January,  Don’t  Destroy Me  by pioneering Jewish writer Michael Hastings. Known for reinvigorating forgotten masterpieces and bringing them to London theatres, this pivotal new production will share a tender and insightful story about Jewish refugees in post-war London.  

2
Liam Withnail Brings CHRONIC BOOM on UK Tour in 2024 Photo
Liam Withnail Brings CHRONIC BOOM on UK Tour in 2024

Following his sold out Edinburgh Fringe run, multi award-winning comedian Liam Withnail embarks on his first UK tour. 2024 will see him bringing his critically acclaimed show Chronic Boom to audiences around  the UK: from Aberdeen to Southampton, Liverpool to Soho (Theatre) and lots in between.

3
Birmingham Hippodrome Panto Star Doreen Tipton Turns on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Li Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Panto Star Doreen Tipton Turns on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights

Legend-dairy queen of the Black Country and Birmingham Hippodrome Pantomime star Doreen Tipton lit up the city sky when she turned on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights on Friday evening (17 November), followed by a spectacular firework display.

4
Claire Murray Appointed Joint Chief Executive of the Watermill Theatre Photo
Claire Murray Appointed Joint Chief Executive of the Watermill Theatre

The Watermill Theatre has announced that Claire Murray has become joint Chief Executive of the Berkshire venue. Having joined The Watermill as Executive Director in 2021, Claire will now share the role of CEO with the Theatre's Artistic Director, Paul Hart. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in UK Regional Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
The Pavilion Theatre (9/22-9/22)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
The Taylor Swift Cabaret in UK Regional The Taylor Swift Cabaret
The New Wimbledon Theatre (3/28-3/28)
The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023 in UK Regional The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023
Glassalen, Tivoli (11/10-12/30)
Transit in UK Regional Transit
The Space Theatre (11/28-12/02)
The Gods Are All Here in UK Regional The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You