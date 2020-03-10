Jim Cartwright's TWO Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A co-production with Hull Truck Theatre, Jim Cartwright's mesmerising, bittersweet comedy TWO opens at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre later this month.

Pull up a stool and join the regulars amongst the humour and heartbreak that's found at the bottom of a glass. In Jim (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Road) Cartwright's play set in a northern pub, two actors - Nicola Stephenson and Matthew Wilson - play no less than 14 characters between them.

Nicola Stephenson plays the Landlady, as well as assorted pub regulars. On TV, Nicola has been seen in Safe House (ITV), CBBC's The Worst Witch, The Alienist (Netflix), Silent Witness (BBC) and Agatha Raisin (Acorn TV). She is probably best known for her role as Margaret Clemence in Brookside.

On stage, Nicola has appeared in Stepping Out, directed by Maria Friedman at the Theatre Royal Bath and the Vaudeville Theatre, as well as His Girl Friday and Edmund at The National Theatre, A Patriot for Me at the RSC and War Horse in the West End.

The Landlord and other pub regulars are played by Matthew Wilson who has had recurring roles in Broken (BBC) as PC Ian Wakefield and as Mark Daniel in the first two seasons of Poldark. He is also known as Sam the Obliviator in the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Hard Steve in The Inbetweeners.

TWO is directed by Hull Truck Theatre's Artistic Director, Mark Babych, who, many years ago, shared an office with Jim Cartwright as the play was being written. Set and costume design is by Helen Coyston, lighting design by Zia Bergin Holly and sound design by Adam McCready. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Mark Babych says: ""TWO is a play I've known for a very long time; I was privileged to see the first production of it as a young director cutting his teeth in the theatre where the show began its life. I've been waiting for an opportunity to direct the play again and having the opportunity to stage this in the round at Hull Truck Theatre and at the SJT in Scarborough gives me a chance to explore it anew and allows the audience to experience it in a dynamic and exciting new space.

"It's a beautiful kaleidoscopic love story that takes the audience on a night out in a local pub, where they witness characters hopes, dreams and desires spill out into the night, all building to its emotionally charged climax where our central characters face up to a devastating truth that has held them captive for seven years. "It's a great night out in the theatre and I'm thrilled that we have two exceptional actors in Nicola and Matthew, who will play 14 characters between them. I can't wait for everyone to see them in action with Jim Cartwright's unique Northern voice."

TWO can be seen in the Round at the SJT from Tuesday 31 March to Saturday 18 April. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.





