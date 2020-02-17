Jewish Book Week Presents MRS PARKER OF NEW YORK

Whatever you think Dorothy Parker was like, she wasn't.

She was famed for her ruthless wit, her satirical verses and sharp-tongued stories. She often highlighted men's casual, contemptuous treatment of women. She herself experienced many disastrous love affairs, drank and smoked too much, but gloried in her independence - a star on the page and in performance.

Catch her spirit in this dramatic and musical tribute to Dorothy Parker and her work. Cole Porter and Ella Fitzgerald's songs make an accompanying echo to her sentiments-from the tongue-in-cheek to the melodramatically suicidal.

Commissioned by Jewish Book Week this tribute includes some of Parker's most famous and celebrated stories and witticisms, featuring a cast of actors (to be announced) who will bring Parker's New York to life.

Tristram Powell is a film and television director whose credits include adaptations of Philip Roth's The Ghost Writer and Elizabeth Jane Howard's Falling.

Honor Borwick has worked in the theatre, publishing, independent television and film, theatre, radio, and as a script editor. This will be her fourth year producing a theatrical piece for Jewish Book Week. Thanks

Jewish Book Week runs from the 29 February to the 8 March 2020, with more than 80 events taking place at King's Place and at JW3. The festival features stimulating talks, debates, music and live performances from exceptional authors, artists and thinkers, on themes from memory to espionage to what it means to be a 'Jewish writer'. The 2020 line-up includes Douglas Murray, Melanie Phillips, Philippe Sands, Adam Gopnik, Elif Shafak, Tom Bower, Marcus Du Sautoy, Emma Barnett, Rachel Johnson, Jonathan Freedland, Tom Segev, Howard Jacobson, Simon Schama, Camilla Cavendish, Norman Lebrecht, Gavin Esler, Sue MacGregor, Martin Rees, and Andrew Robinson.

Info

Venues: King's Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG

Tickets: £19.50 +Booking Fee

www.kingsplace.co.uk

Twitter: @JewishBookWeek @kingsplace @JW3 #JBW2020

Insta: @jewishbookweek

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jewishbookweek/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You