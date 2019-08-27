Jermyn Street Theatre & Guildford Shakespeare Company Announce Cast Of ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

This autumn, the acclaimed Jermyn Street Theatre and the award-winning Guildford Shakespeare Company join forces to present Shakespeare's rarely performed bittersweet comedy All's Well That Ends Well. This will be Guildford Shakespeare Company's first London transfer.



Part fairy-tale, part adventure, All's Well That Ends Well is one of Shakespeare's most intensely romantic and bittersweet plays; a powerful portrait of what it is to be unafraid to follow your dreams.



The orphaned Helena is in love with Bertram, but he is committed to following his own path. In return for curing the ailing ruler of France, Helena is promised the hand of any man she wishes, prompting Bertram to enlist in the army. Undeterred, Helena crosses half of Europe in the passionate pursuit of her happiness.



Directed by Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director and long-time Guildford Shakespeare Company collaborator, Tom Littler, the play has been specially adapted for six actors. The cast comprises Gavin Fowler (Troilus in Troilus and Cressida, Salome - RSC) who plays Bertram and Hannah Morrish (Ian Charleson Award runner-up for Anthony and Cleopatra - NT, Julius Caesar, Titus Andronicus - RSC) who takes the role of Helena. They are joined by Miranda Foster (Dance Nation - Almeida, Hamlet - Shakespeare's Globe) as the Countess and Robert Mountford (Much Ado About Nothing - RSC, Macbeth in Macbeth ­ Tara Arts) as Parroles. Two pianos are played live by Ceri-Lyn Cissone (Persuasion - UK tour, The Merry Wives of Windsor - Shakespeare's Globe), who also plays Diana, and by the acclaimed actor and cabaret performer Stefan Bednarczyk, who also plays Lafew.



Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director, Tom Littler says - "I'm delighted to announce this wonderful cast for one of my favourite Shakespeare plays. It's the first time in over a decade that we've been able to stage Shakespeare at Jermyn Street Theatre, and it's a pleasure to co-produce with the enterprising and brilliant Guildford Shakespeare Company."



Guildford Shakespeare Company Producer, Sarah Gobran says - All's Well That Ends Well is a beautiful, magical story with one of Shakespeare's great female leads driving the story. In Guildford, the intimate setting of the Victorian Gothic St Nicolas' Church will be perfect for this 'fairy-tale for grown ups'. We're thrilled to be working on this play with the wonderful team at Jermyn Street Theatre. The opportunity to take our work to a wider audience for the first time, and at such a prestigious venue, is incredibly exciting. To be able to spread not only the word of GSC, but also that unique and imaginative theatre experiences are produced in our smaller towns is really important. It's collaborations like this that enable theatre, and its audiences, to thrive."



Jermyn Street Theatre is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the heart of London's West End. In 2017 it became a producing house and has since forged partnerships with theatres in New York, Munich, Frankfurt, Newbury, Guildford, Oxford, Cumbria and York, producing over fifteen world premieres alongside several rediscoveries. Jermyn Street Theatre is a signatory to the Equity Fringe Agreement and committed to equal gender representation. The Memories Season runs from September 2019 to January 2020 and includes Somerset Maugham's For Services Rendered (4 September - 5 October), The Ice Cream Boys by Gail Louw (9 October - 2 November) and the London premiere of Craig Taylor's One Million Plays About Britain by Craig Taylor (2 December to 11 January).



Guildford Shakespeare Company is an award-winning, site-responsive theatre company. Established in 2006 by actor-managers Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches, it has produced over 40 immersive shows in unique venues including Guildford Cathedral, Watts Gallery, West Horsley Place and an antique Flemish Spiegeltent. In 2015, actor Brian Blessed OBE played the title role in King Lear. During the last 13 years the company has expanded its Education and Outreach, now working with over 5000 people young and old every year through classes and in-school workshops. It also creates and delivers free-to-access social-inclusion programmes across Surrey for some of the most disadvantaged parts of the community. GSC is one of the largest producers of home-grown theatre in the region.

BOOKING: www.guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk

Box Office 01483 304384







