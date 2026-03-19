Jasper Carrott to Perform at Bradford Live in May 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedy legend Jasper Carrott will bring his live show to Bradford Live, delivering an unforgettable night of laughter on Wednesday 27 May 2026.

With a career that spans decades, the indefatigable Jasper continues to tour and leave audiences breathless with laughter. Rightly known as the godfather of British comedy, he brings to this show his trademark razor-sharp wit and charm. One not to be missed!

Jasper's special guests, are Strictly ABBA. Featuring all the best-loved ABBA songs, Dancing Queen, Waterloo, The Name of the Game, and many, many more! Priority live members can access an exclusive venue pre-sale from 10am Wednesday 18 March.