STRICTLY COME DANCING's Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola Will Embark on BACK IN BUSINESS 2027 UK Tour

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After seasons on and off the dance floor, Strictly Come Dancing winners Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola are heading back on tour together, bringing their new show Back in Business to Bradford Live on Saturday 10 April 2027, bolder and more exhilarating than ever before.

Touring major UK theatres in spring 2027, Back in Business explodes with the passion, personality and electric chemistry that have made this dynamic duo audience favourites across the country. A dazzling celebration of dance, music and laughter, the show reunites Dianne and Vito - two of the UK's most magnetic performers - for a performance packed with breathtaking choreography, playful comedy and irresistible charm, not to mention the unmistakable connection that only two best friends can bring to the stage.

From fiery Latin routines to timeless ballroom classics – and everything in between – each number is infused with style, storytelling and emotion. Created by Dianne and Vito, alongside a world-class creative team, this spectacular production delivers show-stopping moments, thrilling theatricality and performances that will stay with audiences long after the final curtain.

Back in Business promises glamour, rhythm and pure joy in one unforgettable night of entertainment. Audiences can expect dazzling production values, stunning choreography and plenty of surprises as the pair return to the stage together for the first time since their sold-out 2025 theatre tour, Red Hot & Ready.

Dianne Buswell said: "It'll be awesome to be back on stage in front of live audiences in 2027. I can't wait to dust off my dancing shoes and get back out there with my partner in crime after some time away being busy having a baby! Coming back to the stage as a mum will be completely different to our past tours and I can't wait for Bowden to see mummy in action!"

Vito Coppola said: “I am so excited to be back on tour with my friend and sister Gorji Dianne. We have so much to share, so much love to give to everyone. We are so looking forward to performing for our beautiful audience all over the UK in 2027! Hope you are ready for us, because we are back in business!”

The pair are no strangers to dazzling dance moves, having both previously lifted BBC Strictly Come Dancing's coveted Glitterball Trophy: Vito with actress Ellie Leach in 2023 and Dianne with comedian Chris McCausland in 2024. Together they have become one of the most popular dance partnerships in British entertainment, winning legions of fans with their infectious energy, humour and extraordinary talent.

Tour Dates

Truro Hall Cornwall — Wed 31 March, 7.30PM

Guildford G Live — Thu 1 April, 7.30PM

Ipswich The Regent — Fri 2 April, 7.30PM

Salisbury City Hall — Sat 3 April 2027, 2.30PM

Brighton Dome — Sun 4 April, 3.00PM

London Palladium — Mon 5 April, 7.30PM

Glasgow Pavilion — Wed 7 April, 7.30PM

Aberdeen Music Hall — Thu 8 April, 7.30PM

Edinburgh Usher Hall — Fri 9 April, 7.30PM

Bradford Live — Sat 10 April, 2.30PM

Nottingham Theatre Royal — Sun 11 April, 7.30PM

Rhyl Pavilion — Mon 12 April, 7.30PM

Bournemouth Pavilion — Wed 14 April, 7.30PM

Canterbury Marlowe — Thu 15 April, 2.30PM & 7.30PM

Southend Cliffs Pavilion — Fri 16 April, 7.30PM

Bath Forum — Sat 17 April, 2.30PM

Cardiff New Theatre — Sun 18 April, 2.30PM

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