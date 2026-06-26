Joe Lycett Will Bring DO YOU REALLY LYCETT? to Bradford Live
The comedian's DO YOU REALLY LYCETT? show will include material on fatherhood and Celebrity Traitors.
Joe Lycett will bring his brand new stand up tour to Bradford Live for two shows in October 2027. Joe Lycett is back and he is unleashed! He was leashed! Now the leash has been removed, so there is no leash! Don't come if you love leashes! You will HATE this show if you want someone on a leash!
Audiences can expect a new show featuring jokes, a sprinkling of social justice, some material about being a father and a little bit about being on the Celebrity Traitors.
Lycett will perform at Bradford Live on Friday 15 October and Saturday 16 October as part of his latest tour, Do You Really Lycett? Is It, Is It Wicked? We're Lovin' It, Lovin' It, Lovin' It, We're Lovin' It Lycett.
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