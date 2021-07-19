Jasmin Vardimon Company Return To The Stage In Autumn 2021 With A New Tour Of PINOCCHIO

Award winning choreographer Jasmin Vardimon's adaptation of Carlo Collodi's classic fairy tale Pinocchio returns to the stage this Autumn. The critically acclaimed production has toured extensively nationally and internationally over the past 5 years, until Covid restrictions in 2020 prevented further live performances. Pinocchio will return in October 2021 to Exeter Northcott Theatre and Sadler's Wells, before a week long run at Dance East, Ipswich in December.

Based on the original book by Collodi and performed by the multi-talented dancers of Jasmin Vardimon Company, Pinocchio brings to life the famous marionette as he embarks on his journey to becoming a human boy. Showcasing Vardimon's uniquely theatrical choreographic and directorial style, Pinocchio combines physical theatre, quirky characterisation, innovative technologies, text and dance to examine the idea of what it means to be human. With insightful humour, engaging drama and an acute observation of behaviour, the show takes audiences on a wonderful journey of discovery through the parameters of this timeless and beloved fable.

Tour Dates:

Exeter Northcott Theatre: 12 - 13th October 2021

Sadler's Wells: 29 - 30th October 2021

Dance East, Ipswich: 9th - 17th December 2021

Co-commissioned by The Gulbenkian, Canterbury, Sadler's Wells and Kent County Council.

Directed and choreographed by Jasmin Vardimon.

For more information contact communications@jasminvardimon.com