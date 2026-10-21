James Hameed Joins Lineup For REPRESENTASIAN: AN EVENING OF ASIAN TALENT
The concert, hosted by EastEnders icon Nina Wadia, will bring together established West End performers and emerging artists to raise funds for The Boury Academy.
Olivier Award-winning performer James Hameed, best known as the voice of Paddington in the hit musical in London's West End, has joined the line-up for RepresentAsian: An Evening of Asian Talent. Hosted by EastEnders icon Nina Wadia, the concert celebrates Asian talent across the musical theatre industry, bringing together established West End performers and emerging artists to raise vital funds for a scholarship at The Boury Academy.
James Hameed jointly won the Best Actor in a Musical prize at the 2026 Oliver's, alongside his co-star and 'Pawtner', Arti Shah, for their shared portrayal of Paddington Bear in Paddington The Musical at the Savoy Theatre. In the production, James provides the voice and remote puppetry for the beloved bear, while also playing the character of the Young Man. His other theatre credits include Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical, Be More Chill and Fiddler on the Roof. Championing greater access, diversity and inclusion within the industry, RepresentAsian celebrates established performers while giving the next generation the chance to follow in their footsteps. Last year's concert funded the first RepresentAsian Scholarship, helping a young performer access professional arts training.
Hameed will join a star studded line-up of performers, including Nadim Naaman (The Phantom of the Opera, Rumi), Roshani Abbey (Operation Mincemeat, Hamilton), Soophia Foroughi (Aspects of Love, Prince of Egypt), Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Titanique), Zheng Xi Yong (Your Lie in April, American Psycho) and Mia Kobayashi (Your Lie in April, 42nd Street, A Chorus Line). They will be joined by three graduates from Guildford School of Acting and the Royal Academy of Music, Charlie Moscrop, Sameer Dhanjee and Shivaane Subash, who will perform on a West End stage for the first time.
RepresentAsian: An Evening of Asian Talent is produced by Aixa Amarante Productions and presented in partnership with Dishoom. Supported by our friends at Dishoom, the event will offer their famous chai, as a complimentary serving to audience members on arrival.
Performer, James Hameed comments, 'This is something that has been really close to my heart for a long time now, and I've always wanted to be a part of this group. It is going to be one of the biggest nights yet, celebrating the best of Asian talent in the West End and doing some amazing fundraising at the same time. I'm really looking forward to it!'
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