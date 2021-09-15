James Campbell presents THE ACCIDENTAL SHOW, online every Saturday morning from 10am, 2nd October - 4th December 2021.

A weekly children's light entertainment chat show, The Accidental Show brings culture, creativity, news, and silliness to children across the world via Zoom. Season three of the show launches this October and runs for 10 weeks, featuring Accidental Show regulars James Campbell, Kirsten O'Brian (CBEEBIES, SMart) and James Mayhew, and introducing new child presenters Daphne, Thomas and Kate, plus sheep co-star Griff.

Launched in January 2021, The Accidental Show was initially a lockdown creative workshop to give children a break from online school learning. As audience numbers increased the project naturally grew from workshop into live show with interactive elements. As a Zoom show the project offers a live and visually connected in person event feel, like being in a theatre or at a festival. Guests are different each week but include a mixture of authors, illustrators, musicians and comedians who are suitable for children! Previous guests include Chris Riddell, Karl Hyde, Adam Stower, Stewart Foster, Lisa Thompson, Jo Nadin, Zeb Soanes, James Mayhew, Rob Jones, Swappna Haddow and Katherine Rundell.

With the attendee microphones largely on mute during the show, children are welcome to hum, draw, sing, dance, paint, do whatever they like throughout the hour, making the shows accessible to all young people, whether neuro-diverse or neuro-typical. This second season also introduces a segment celebrating and sharing the art, hobbies, and interests of young people across the board.

James Campbell said, "It's so much fun hosting my own TV show. If you're a child you like it. Unless of course you would rather remove all your bogeys and then line them up in alphabetical order. Or have a staring competition against a cat. Or paint a monkey. If you would rather do those things then go for it. But surely it'll be better to watch The Accidental Show. Either accidentally or on purpose."

Book via www.accidental.show for Zoom link.