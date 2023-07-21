Jake Smith Appointed as New Artistic Director & CEO of Eastern Angles

He succeeds Ivan Cutting who has been at the helm of the company for 40 years.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director Photo 2 Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre
Guest Blog: 'Theatre School Was Like Plunging Into Cold Water': Actor Jay Faisca on New St Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'Theatre School Was Like Plunging Into Cold Water': Actor Jay Faisca on New Starts and Addressing Problems in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN

Jake Smith Appointed as New Artistic Director & CEO of Eastern Angles

Eastern Angles has announced the appointment of Jake Smith as their new artistic director and CEO. He succeeds Ivan Cutting who has been at the helm of the company for 40 years. In a unique first for an arts institution, both will work together until the end of the year as part of a handover to ensure the philosophy is carried forward into the next era of work.  

Jake Smith comments, I am delighted to become Artistic Director & CEO of Eastern Angles and join the thriving arts ecology of East Anglia. Eastern Angles is an organisation that creates brilliant, innovative productions, with inspirational artists that delight audiences in East Anglia and across the UK. In addition to the magic that is created with its productions, it does an incredible amount of work with communities through its Learning, Education and Participation department in Ipswich, Peterborough and on tour. Being able to combine these huge passions of mine and lead such a dynamic team makes this my dream job.

Generosity and hospitality are at the core of Eastern Angles, and I am fortunate to have time working with Ivan Cutting who founded the company 40 years ago to ensure our shared kindred spirit for the work of Eastern Angles continues. I am dedicated to continuing a tradition of presenting the “extraordinary narratives we live through” from the past, present and future. I will act as an advocate for the cultural communities we are one with, whether that be in a rural or urban setting, exemplifying how we can be responsive, radical and a resource in the way we work with and support communities, artists and other organisations.

Eastern Angles Theatre Company combines heritage with theatre to make regional stories and hidden histories come to life on stage. The rural touring and site-specific theatre with a focus on new writing, new audiences and the development of new talent. The stories and themes are derived from our sense of place, specifically East Anglia and the East of England. Since forming in 1982, Eastern Angles have blazed a trail across East Anglia for 40 years and expanded to national tours and Edinburgh Festival residencies.

Jake Smith began his career at the Hull Truck Theatre ahead of becoming Trainee Director at Chichester Festival Theatre under the tutelage of Jonathan Church, where he assisted directors such as Jonathan Kent, Howard Davies, Nadia Fall, Max Stafford Clark, Jonathan Church and Co-Directed A Christmas Carol in the Festival Theatre with Dale Rooks.

He has held positions as Resident Director at the Almeida Theatre, developing new work for the venue and was invited to the National Theatre Directors Programme in 2017. He has credits from Aspects of Love which recently ran on the West End to his work on Cinderella at the Northern Stage. 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
UK Tour of 42ND STREET Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in August Photo
UK Tour of 42ND STREET Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in August

Samantha Womack will star as Dorothy Brock, alongside Michael Praed as Julian Marsh, Faye Tozer as Maggie Jones, Les Dennis as Bert Barry and Nicole-Lily Baisden as Peggy Sawyer in the UK tour of 42nd STREET. The production will visit Milton Keynes Theatre 28 August – 02 September. 

2
Guz Khan Will Embark on UK Tour in January and February 2024 Photo
Guz Khan Will Embark on UK Tour in January and February 2024

Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, is bringing his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity back on the road for 2024. Due to popular demand Guz is adding more opportunities for you to see him on his kick-ass comedy tour. 

3
Jermyn Street Theatre Hosts HIDDEN ST JAMESS Immersive Audio Experience This Summer Photo
Jermyn Street Theatre Hosts HIDDEN ST JAMES'S Immersive Audio Experience This Summer

This Summer, Jermyn Street Theatre steps outside into the nearby St James’s Churchyard for an immersive audio experience.  Every day throughout the month of August, audiences are invited to take a magical journey outside their everyday lives to steal a glimpse into Westminster’s rich architectural and cultural history.

4
Mohammedally Shushtari and Jenan Younis Will Headline MENA Arts UKs First Open Mic Night Photo
Mohammedally Shushtari and Jenan Younis Will Headline MENA Arts UK's First Open Mic Night

MENA Arts UK's first 'Open Mic Night' has officially been set for 10th August 2023. The evening promises an array of artists performing in ten-minute slots celebrating the diversity and talent of some of our most exciting Middle Eastern, North African and surrounding region (MENA+) talent. The performances will take place at MENA Arts UK's residency home, Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Brighton Open Air Theatre (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Tony Award Winner Levi Kreis
Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phantasmagoria
Belgrade Theatre (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Belgrade Theatre (10/02-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You