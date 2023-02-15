Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jack Whitehall Will Embark on UK Tour With Work in Progress Performances

Performances run from Wednesday 15th March 2023 to 29th March 2023. 

Feb. 15, 2023  
Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall has confirmed dates for seven work in progress performances; from Wednesday 15th March 2023 to 29th March 2023. Exclusive presale access via Jack's mailing list is available on Wednesday 15th February at 9am. Tickets will go on general sale Friday 17th February at 10am via www.jackwhitehall.com.

Catch comedy superstar Jack Whitehall as he tries out new material. It's a great opportunity to watch this international stand-up in a theatre near you.

Following three complete sell out arena tours, Jack Whitehall Gets Around in 2014, Jack Whitehall: At Large in 2017 and Jack Whitehall: Stood Up in 2019 - a joy to watch on stage, these Work In Progress shows will be the first chance to get a glimpse at Jack's all new material.

Widely celebrated for his smash-hit show comedy tours Jack has also starred in Travels With My Father (Netflix, 2017-21), the BBC's adaptation of Decline & Fall (2017), Bad Education (BBC 2012-14), and A League Of Their Own (which received a BAFTA Award in 2014 for 'Best Comedy Entertainment Program'. Jack can also be seen in Disney's The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (2018), Amazon's Good Omens (2019) and Clifford The Big Red Dog (2021). In late 2021, Jack starred in Disney's blockbuster adventure, Jungle Cruise, opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

An established presenter, Jack has hosted a number of prestigious award ceremonies and television series, becoming the youngest ever host of the Royal Variety Performance in 2015. He has hosted The BRIT Awards four times following his acclaimed hosting debut of the event in 2018.

Tour Dates - March 2023

15 Southend Cliffs Pavillion

16 Colchester Charter Hall

22 Wimbledon New Wimbledon Theatre

23 Oxford New Theatre

24 Eastbourne Congress

26 Plymouth Pavilions

29 Reading The Hexagon




Choreographer Wayne McGregor Appointed President Of Elmhurst Ballet School Photo
Choreographer Wayne McGregor Appointed President Of Elmhurst Ballet School
Elmhurst Ballet School have announced its new President, Wayne McGregor CBE, Artistic Director of Studio Wayne McGregor and Resident Choreographer of The Royal Ballet, Covent Garden. 
Micky Flanagan is Back With A Brand New Live Show, IF EVER WE NEEDED IT... Photo
Micky Flanagan is Back With A Brand New Live Show, IF EVER WE NEEDED IT...
Micky's been double busy writing the new show and it's already proved a hit with fans, he's even been doing matinees.  The current run of shows starts in Bournemouth on 15th March and includes Dublin, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds and finishes in London on 13th May.  
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For THE TIME MACHINE on UK Tour Photo
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For THE TIME MACHINE on UK Tour
Original Theatre, in association with New Wolsey Theatre, present the UK premiere of The Time Machine, a fast-paced and wise-cracking retelling of the world-famous novel by H.G. Wells. Check out the all new rehearsal photos and trailer here!
Cast Announced For LORD OF THE FLIES at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Cast Announced For LORD OF THE FLIES at Leeds Playhouse
A diverse, dynamic company of actors have been cast in an exciting new production of Lord of the Flies, which premieres at Leeds Playhouse on 18 March-8 April before touring to Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Rose Theatre and Northern Stage.

