Jack Dee Announces Brand New UK Tour For Autumn 2019

Everyone's favourite grumbler, Jack Dee, is returning to the stand-up stage this autumn with his first solo tour in six years. Join Jack for an evening of entertainment (food and beverages are not included) as he hits the road with his eagerly awaited brand new UK tour, Off The Telly.

"In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope - a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that's very much where I come in" says Jack.

The Off The Telly tour begins in September and continues until December 2019, with 38 dates announced across the country. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Thursday 30th May 2019.

Jack's most recent solo UK tour, Jack Dee Live, travelled the country for 18 months to sold out audiences delighted to be entertained by him. This was followed by the release of his sixth stand-up DVD for Universal Pictures (UK) - Jack Dee So What? Live.

His last foray on to the live stage saw him bring a brand new type of live show to audiences in 2015 with Jack Dee's Helpdesk. Jack and his panel of special guests helped to shed light on an array of the audience's personal problems, dilemmas and issues with nothing pre-planned. Met with critical success, Jack Dee's Helpdesk was commissioned by BBC Two and included series on the General Election, the US Presidential Election and the Brexit Referendum.

Most recently Jack starred in two series of ITV sitcom Bad Move, created and co-written alongside fellow Lead Balloon writer Pete Sinclair. Bad Move was a ratings success for ITV with the series averaging 4 million viewers.

Jack has also appeared in three series of BBC sitcom Josh and Channel 4's Power Monkeys.

Jack continues to host the legendary BBC Radio 4 show I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

Jack's other TV credits include presenting C4's The Jack Dee Show, ITV's Jack Dee's Saturday Night, BBC's Jack Dee's Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo. "In fact," explains Jack, "I've probably appeared in every TV show with my name in the title".

Other sidelines include Motivational Speaking, which Jack describes as "Basically a total waste of time, talking to losers, but the cash is decent" and then adds "Don't print that". It's so hard to tell when he's being serious.

In recognition of his charity work, Jack was denied an OBE in 2015.





