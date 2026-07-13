JUST FOR ONE DAY: THE LIVE AID MUSICAL Adds More Dates to UK Tour

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Further tour dates have been announced for Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical, in association with Curve, Leicester. Heading out on a major tour, opening at Curve in Leicester in March 2027, before visiting the previously announced Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff; Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury; Opera House, Manchester; New Theatre, Oxford; Playhouse, Edinburgh; Theatre Royal, Plymouth; Empire, Sunderland; Alexandra, Birmingham; New Theatre, Hull; Grand, Leeds; Theatre Royal, Nottingham; King's Theatre, Glasgow; Empire, Liverpool and Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.

Further venues and dates announced today include Woking Theatre, Bromley Churchill, Milton Keynes Theatre, Belfast Grand Opera House, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Wolverhampton Grand, Sheffield Lyceum and Newcastle Theatre Royal.

41 years ago today on 13 July 1985, music united the world. Now, audiences can discover the behind-the-scenes story of Live Aid in a whole new way. Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is the story behind the greatest concert in music history.

With hit songs by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and more. Experience classic tracks from the iconic artists who made history at simultaneous charitable concerts in London and Philadelphia in a completely new way.

Live Aid was an unprecedented global music event that brought 1.5 billion people together, and they all have a story to tell about 'the day rock 'n' roll changed the world'.

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical finished its run in London on Saturday 7 February 2026. The West End production opened in May 2025 following a successful North American run at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto and a record-breaking world premiere at London's The Old Vic theatre where it became the theatre's fastest selling musical ever.

Celebrating the iconic Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia, Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical will continue to support the work of The Band Aid Charitable Trust with £1.6million raised to date.

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is written by John O'Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard, with musical supervision, arrangements and orchestration by Matthew Brind, choreography by Ebony Molina and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

JUST FOR ONE DAY – The Live Aid Musical was originally presented at The Old Vic theatre, London in January 2024 and was produced in the West End by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum, Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kenny Wax, ATG Entertainment, David & Hannah Mirvish, Nederlander Presentations, Stephen C Byrd, Tilted, No Guarantees Productions, Burnt Umber Productions, Willette & Manny Klausner, Nicole Eisenberg, Hornos/Moellenberg and The Old Vic by permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Tour Dates

31 March - 10 April 2027 – Curve, Leicester

20 April - 24 April 2027 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

27 April - 1 May 2027 – Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

4 May - 15 May 2027 – Manchester Opera House

18 May - 22 May 2027 – Oxford New Theatre

25 May - 29 May 2027 – Edinburgh Playhouse

1 June - 5 June 2027 – Theatre Royal Plymouth

8 June - 12 June 2027 – Sunderland Empire

22 June - 3 July 2027 – Birmingham Alexandra

6 July - 10 July 2027 – Hull New Theatre

13 July - 17 July 2027 – Leeds Grand Theatre

20 July - 24 July 2027 – Theatre Royal Nottingham

27 July - 31 July 2027 – King's Theatre, Glasgow

3 August - 7 August 2027 – Liverpool Empire

10 August - 14 August 2027 – New Victoria Theatre, Woking

14 September - 18 September 2027 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

21 September - 25 September 2027 – Milton Keynes Theatre

28 September - 2 October 2027 – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

5 October - 9 October 2027 – Grand Opera House, Belfast (On Sale Soon)

12 October - 16 October 2027 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

19 October - 23 October 2027 – Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

2 November - 6 November 2027 – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (On Sale Soon)

9 November - 13 November 2027 – Theatre Royal, Newcastle (On Sale Soon)

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