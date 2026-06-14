JESSE NORTH IS BROKEN To Perform At Edinburgh Fringe

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Following a critically acclaimed world premiere at York Theatre Royal, Jesse North Is Broken will head to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2026.

Written and performed by Martha Godber and directed by Millie Gaston, this powerful new solo show introduces audiences to Jesse - a 25-year-old carer from Hull, keeping the elderly alive while trying to hold together her own messy, chaotic life. Told over the course of one unforgettable night, the play follows her from care shift to dance floor, from late-night kebab to early-morning call-out, as she navigates friendship, loneliness, love, grief and a system that continually asks more than it gives.Both political and deeply personal, Jesse North Is Broken shines a light on the realities facing young working-class women in Britain today, exploring an underfunded care sector, mental health, ADHD, and the search for connection in a world that often feels broken.

Written from a distinctly northern female perspective, the play combines sharp humour, spoken-word energy and emotional honesty to create an urgent portrait of modern Britain.

Martha Godber said: "'I'm thrilled to be bringing Jesse North Is Broken to the Pleasance at the FRINGE. As someone from Hull, I've always been drawn to telling northern stories, and this piece does exactly that. I'm passionate about creating female characters who are unapologetic, bold and command the stage, celebrating the northern female voice in all its complexity. At its heart, the show explores connection, pain, love and loss, set against the realities of government policy, the care system and the social pressures of a working-class town. It's a fearless piece of new writing and I hope it resonates deeply with contemporary audiences.'

Produced by The John Godber Company, Jesse North Is Broken marks an exciting new chapter for one of Yorkshire's most exciting emerging writer-performers, following Godber's acclaimed work as an actor, filmmaker and theatre-maker.

Performances will take place at The Pleasance, upstairs in Edinburgh from August 16-20th. Tickets can be purchased at the Pleasance website.

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