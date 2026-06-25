JACK OFF THE BEANSTALK to Open at Scala London as Adults-Only Pantomime

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Entertainment Providers will return for 2026 with a brand-new production of Jack OFF The Beanstalk at the prestigious Scala in the heart of London’s West End, from 14th December -3rd January 2027.

Join Jack, Dame Twatt, Princess Jill of Titty Hill, Jack's idle brother Thick Twatt, Clitty The Cow and the very Evil Genetalia for a night of pantomime frolics and more!!!

Jacks Hard …. on his luck !!! When the gian'ts assistant the evil Genetalia calls for the rent and there’s is no cash to spare Jack and his brother Thick Twatt and his mum Dame Twatt are left clutching there sagging udders with nothing left in their coin purse.

Will Jack use his chopper and rise to the occasion and beat of the giant? Will Jack marry Princess Jill of Titty on the hill? What will become of Jack's beloved Clitty the cow?

This pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems Thriller, It Must Be Love, Where Is My Husband, Electric Dreams, Wanabee, I Will Survive, and more. The panto includes an utterly filthy script and a whole load of audience participation.

The cast will be led by TV Personality Simon Gross as Queen Genetalia, Adam Makepeace as Jack, Frankie Duncan, Rebecca Goddard as Daisy The Cow, James Tolliver as Dame Trott, and Sam Wyatt as Silly Willy.

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows