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JACK OFF THE BEANSTALK to Open at Scala London as Adults-Only Pantomime

The production will be staged at Scala London from 14th December -3rd January 2027.

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JACK OFF THE BEANSTALK to Open at Scala London as Adults-Only Pantomime

The Entertainment Providers will return for 2026 with a brand-new production of Jack OFF The Beanstalk at the prestigious Scala in the heart of London’s West End, from 14th December -3rd January 2027.

Join Jack, Dame Twatt, Princess Jill of Titty Hill, Jack's idle brother Thick Twatt, Clitty  The Cow and the very Evil Genetalia  for a night of pantomime frolics and more!!!      

Jacks Hard …. on his luck !!!  When  the gian'ts assistant the evil  Genetalia  calls for the  rent and there’s  is no cash to spare Jack and his brother Thick Twatt  and his mum Dame Twatt are left  clutching there sagging udders with nothing left in their coin purse.

Will Jack use his chopper and rise to the occasion and beat of  the giant? Will Jack marry Princess Jill of Titty on the hill? What will become of Jack's beloved Clitty the cow?

This pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems Thriller, It Must Be Love,  Where Is My Husband, Electric Dreams, Wanabee, I Will Survive, and more.  The panto includes an utterly filthy script and a whole load of audience participation.

The cast will be led by  TV Personality  Simon Gross as Queen Genetalia, Adam Makepeace  as Jack, Frankie Duncan, Rebecca Goddard as Daisy The Cow, James Tolliver  as Dame Trott, and Sam  Wyatt  as Silly Willy.







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