Ivan Michael Blackstock's TRAPLORD Full Creative Team and Cast Announced

Sadler's Wells and 180 Studios present the world premiere of Ivan Michael Blackstock's TRAPLORD which runs at 180 Studios from Saturday 26 March - Saturday 16 April 2022 in a co-production with The Factory and ALTRUVIOLET.



Award-winning dance artist and cultural innovator Ivan Michael Blackstock's TRAPLORD is a dance performance meditating on life, death and rebirth.â€¯Wandering between dreams and reality, TRAPLORD takes us on a new heroic journey to self-actualisation.



Using dance, theatre and spoken word to explore raw and confrontational themes of mental health and masculinity, TRAPLORD is an invitation to question the stereotyping of Black men in contemporary western society; an attempt to escape from the mental state of being condemned before having lived. Blackstock brings together a creative team and cast which includes music producers, designers, rappers, spoken word artists and dramaturgs to create this powerful piece.



Director and Choreographer Ivan Michael Blackstock said, "TRAPLORD takes inspiration from the worlds of hip hop, rap, spoken word, fashion, gaming culture, visual arts and more to create an experience unlike anything the dance world has ever seen before.



I hope the story we're telling speaks to a wide cross-section of audience members and encourages them all to delve within themselves to find their own stories within the piece. It's a privilege to be collaborating with this amazing creative team whose collective expertise has created the TRAPLORD universe."



The design team have collaborated to create the stunning visual world of TRAPLORD. Co-designer Shankho Chaudhuri is a production, video, VR and graphic designer and works across theatre, film and exhibitions, with recent credits including The Death of England and The Death of England: Delroy at the National Theatre. Co-designer Chloe Lamford has extensive theatre credits most recently including Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Hilary and Clinton on Broadway, and as co-director of the National Theatre's The Antipodes. Both join lighting designer Simisola Majekodunmi, whose theatre credits include Jungle Rumble and multiple works at the Royal Court, and sound designer Luke Swaffield whose extensive credits include work across theatre and events including Anything Goes, The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time, and on multiple productions for Secret Cinema. Ian William Galloway, video designer, has created multiple productions for the West End and on Broadway, as well as in immersive and interactive productions, large scale events for Secret Cinema, MIF and Disneyland, and across visual art and fashion. The design team is completed by costume designer Saskia Lenaerts, who uses fashion to impact society, and her work aims to disarm prejudice.



BRNSRGHT, CREATXR, Denzel Himself, DOMINANT, Mindaugas Juozapavicius, Boy Blue co-founder and co-Artistic Director Mikey J and Far From The Norm's Torben Lars Sylvest collaborate to form the music team for TRAPLORD, combining music artists, rappers and producers to create a bold, arresting score.



Spoken Word artist, Breakin' Convention and CRXSS PLATFXRM Festival alumni and 'The Brotherhood Creative Collective' founder, Magero joins the cast, alongside rap artist UNDER WATER KASH. Both complete the company of performers consisting of Ivan Michael Blackstock, Kyron Anthony, Chantelle Dawe, Shannelle 'Tali' Fergus, Kanah Flex, Wild G, Robia Milliner, Malachi Welsh and Chaldon Williams.



UK theatre director Anthony Ekundayo Lennon, Artistic Director and CEO of Brixton House Theatre Gbolahan Obisesan and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist and Breakin' Convention Artistic Director Jonzi D join as dramaturgs for this work. Blackstock has worked with Breakin' Convention over many years, having performed as part of the festival, and more recently, as a mentor for Back to the Lab.

TRAPLORD is part of Sadler's Wells' Well Seasoned, which platforms work by both UK- based and international Black dancemakers.