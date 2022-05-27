Irish Duo To Bring Classic Hits To Parr Hall On First Tour In Three Years

Irish music duo Foster and Allen are returning to Warrington as part of their first tour in three years.

Mick Foster and Tony Allen will be celebrating close to half a century in the music business when they hit the road in October and November. They will be calling into Parr Hall on Sunday, 6 November.

It coincides with the pair returning to the studio to record a new album. Aptly named We'll Meet Again, it features their version of the late, great Vera Lynn's classic song of the same name as well as other new recordings and original songs.

But, of course, the tour will see Foster and Allen revisiting all the classics like Old Flames, Maggie, After All These Years, We Owe It All To You and Mrs Brown's Boys.

They are particularly keen to dust off their signature song, Bunch of Thyme, as this year marks four decades since they appeared on Top of the Pops with the hit song.

Bunch of Thyme was a number one in Ireland which stayed in the charts for an incredible 40 weeks. It was not until 1982 that the single reached the UK charts but it was then played on radio stations nationwide.

Altogether the prolific duo have released more than 30 records - many of which have gone on to be certified silver, gold or platinum.

And they have built a loyal following all over the world in places such as New Zealand, Australia, the US, Canada and South Africa.

Foster and Allen will perform at Parr Hall on Sunday, 6 November. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the Box Office on 01925 442345.