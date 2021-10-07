Iris Theatre Announces The Pod - A New Theatre Space In Covent Garden

Iris theatre, led by Artistic Director Paul-Ryan Carberry, announces today a new bespoke theatre space within the heart of Covent Garden, supported by CAPCO. THE POD, a 70-seater thrust theatre, will be erected in the heart of the West End within the grounds of the company's home of St. Paul's Church, also known as the Actors' Church from November 2021. In a first for the company, who specialise in outdoor theatre, THE POD will enable Iris Theatre to programme work all year round, with the space erected every Winter in the grounds of the Actors' Church.

THE POD, a 70-seater thrust theatre with flexible staging, will host Iris Theatre's first festive Winter Season, an innovative programme of work championing some of the most exceptional early-career artists and companies in the UK, running until the end of the year. Iris Theatre's 2021 Winter Season features work from companies Relish Theatre, Guttersnipe Theatre, Betwixt-and-Between and Gartland Productions, with full casts and companies to be announced late October.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre, said today 'At Iris Theatre, it brings us all so much joy today as we announce THE POD, something our team has worked tirelessly, throughout this difficult year, to achieve. This brand-new theatre space in the heart of Covent Garden marks a landmark opportunity for our charity to forge further opportunities for early-career artists and companies to create and share bold and vibrant work. We've got an exceptional festive season of theatre planned for our fantastic audience and we can't wait to welcome them to THE POD from November. We also wanted to say a big thank you to CAPCO for their vital support on this project as well as all the staff at The Actors' Church for their ongoing championing of our charity.'

THE POD is supported by CAPCO, The Leche Trust and St. Paul's Church, Covent Garden.