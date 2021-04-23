Iris Theatre Announces Line Up For SHAKESPEARE SUNDAYS

Iris Theatre today announce, on Shakespeare Day, the line-up for Shakespeare Sundays, as part of the company's Summer Festival 2021. Bringing Shakespeare back to the gardens of The Actors Church, Shakespeare Sundays will feature Victoria Gartner's Bard in the Yard, and This Noisy Isle from Spun Glass Theatre. On selected Sundays throughout July and August, audiences can experience these interactive retellings of classic Shakespeare plays, making the bard accessible for all ages in fun, bold and inventive ways.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre said, "We've been so grateful for the amazing response to our Summer Festival 2021 and are delighted to be welcoming even more artists from today. Iris has a long-standing history with classical work and so it's fitting that we're able to present these brilliantly fun interactive productions at the Actor's Church, and bring the bard to a wide range of audiences.

All tickets being sold for in-person events have social distancing restrictions in place and face coverings must be worn unless proof of exemption is provided. For more information on how events will be taking place, please visit www.iristheatre.com/whatson

BARD IN THE YARD

Written and Directed by Victoria Gartner

4 and 18 July, 2.30pm and 5pm

They say Shakespeare wrote King Lear and Macbeth in plague quarantine... what they don't say is that you helped, a lot.

In the gardens of The Actors Church join the Bard himself for this critically acclaimed solo show from Will & Co.

Playing as part of Iris Theatre's Summer Festival, Bard in the Yard is the perfect antidote for those lockdown blues filled with joyful and moving conversations between Shakespeare and you, the audience.

Age recommendation: 10+

Victoria Gartner is the Artistic Director of Will & Co, which she founded in 2015. Her play Will or Eight Lost Years of William Shakespeare's Life has been touring for three years in French and English. Gartner teaches Shakespeare workshops at festivals and universities, and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. She currently teaches Acting and Directing Shakespeare at East15.



Alix Dunmore performs King Leonardo on 4 July, 2.30pm. Dunmore returns to Bard in the Yard. Her previous theatre credits include Love Labour's Lost, Macbeth (Factory Theatre Company), Stepping Out (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Bodies, A Day by the Sea, The Fifth Column, What the Women Did, (Southwark Playhouse), Jane Clegg (Finborough Theatre), King Kong (The Vaults), Ben Hur (Tricycle Theatre), The 39 Steps (Criterion Theatre), London Wall (Finborough Theatre, St James Theatre), Top Girls (UK tour, Trafalgar Studios), He Should Have Known his Place (York Theatre Royal), Undead Queen of Evil (Theatre by the Lake), and The Fitzrovia Radio Hour (Shakespeare's Globe, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Trafalgar Studios). For television, her credits include There She Goes, and Call the Midwife.

Luke Farrugia performs The Scottish Play on 4 July, 5pm. Farrugia returns to Bard in the Yard. His previous theatre credits include Web of Lies, The Little Prince (Vienna's English Theatre), Doodle (Waterloo East), Pinot! The Musical (Wimbledon Studio), and Boys (Stockwell Playhouse).

Honey Gabriel performs King Leonardo on 18 July, 2.30pm. Gabriel returns to Bard in the Yard. Her previous theatre credits include Around in the World in 80 Days (Bunker Theatre, Drayton Arms Theatre), and for television her credits include Doctors.

Will Harrison Wallace performs The Scottish Play on 18 July, 5pm. His previous theatre credits include The Lehman Trilogy (National Theatre, Piccadilly Theatre), Hamlet (Icarus Theatre Collective), The Odd Couple, Match Made in Heaven (Frinton Summer Theatre), and Peckham - The Soap Opera (Royal Court Theatre). For television, his credits include Killer Cops and The Snipist, and for film, Spin State, The Holly Kane Experiment, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

THIS NOISY ISLE

Written by Mark Hayward

Based on an original idea by Simon Magnus

Directed by Ross Drury

1 August

Performances beginning every 15 minutes between 2pm and 4.30pm

You've washed up on a new shore...

Can you navigate through this world where nothing is quite what it seems? The inhabitants of this island make strange noises and sprites hide around every corner. Where do you belong?

Staged as part of Iris Theatre's summer festival, Spun Glass Theatre takes us on an outdoor treasure-hunt style, interactive adventure through the gardens of The Actors Church. A magical new work for 7-11 year olds inspired by The Tempest.

Created in partnership with Creative Arts East, The Garage, Norwich and Arts Council England.

Mark Hayward is a founding member and Co-Artistic Director of The Pantaloons, he has adapted and directed numerous classics for the stage including The War of the Worlds, Sherlock Holmes, A Christmas Carol, Gulliver's Travels, Pride and Prejudice, and Jekyll and Hyde as well as writing original material for productions including The Almost Complete History of Britain.

Ross Drury is the co-founder of Living Record Productions, and has directed all of the company's productions. He is also an Associate Artist of The Pantaloons, and co-regional director of Bigfoot Arts Education. Directing credits outside of Living Record include UK tours of War of the Worlds, Gulliver Travels (The Pantaloons), and The Importance of Being Earnest (Grand Hotel Brighton).

Learn more at https://iristheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows