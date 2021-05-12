Iris Theatre Announce Programming For EYES ON

Iris Theatre today announce Eyes On, a programme of one-off events spotlighting new talent - The Grad Fest presents Rearranged an actor-musician graduate showcase on 22 July, and Yan Toby-Amisi performs his one-man storytelling performance BLUD. on 29 July. Eyes On events will be a part of the Iris Theatre's Summer Festival 2021, taking place in the gardens of the Actors' Church in Covent Garden.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre said: "These pop-up events offer our audiences yet more opportunities to enjoy and celebrate the return of live performance as part of our fantastic summer festival, and in particular see the work of the industry's most exciting new talent . Make no mistake, the gardens of The Actors' Church will be absolutely buzzing with talent over the coming months and we can't wait to throw our gates open on 21st June and let you all in."

All tickets being sold for in-person events have social distancing restrictions in place and face coverings must be worn unless proof of exemption is provided. For more information on how events will be taking place, please visit www.iristheatre.com/whatson