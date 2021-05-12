Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Iris Theatre Announce Programming For EYES ON

Yan Toby-Amisi performs his one-man storytelling performance BLUD. on 29 July.

May. 12, 2021  

Iris Theatre Announce Programming For EYES ON

Iris Theatre today announce Eyes On, a programme of one-off events spotlighting new talent - The Grad Fest presents Rearranged an actor-musician graduate showcase on 22 July, and Yan Toby-Amisi performs his one-man storytelling performance BLUD. on 29 July. Eyes On events will be a part of the Iris Theatre's Summer Festival 2021, taking place in the gardens of the Actors' Church in Covent Garden.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre said: "These pop-up events offer our audiences yet more opportunities to enjoy and celebrate the return of live performance as part of our fantastic summer festival, and in particular see the work of the industry's most exciting new talent . Make no mistake, the gardens of The Actors' Church will be absolutely buzzing with talent over the coming months and we can't wait to throw our gates open on 21st June and let you all in."

All tickets being sold for in-person events have social distancing restrictions in place and face coverings must be worn unless proof of exemption is provided. For more information on how events will be taking place, please visit www.iristheatre.com/whatson


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
Corey Mach
Corey Mach

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
The Royal Ballet Returns With a Celebration of Contemporary Choreographers and a World Pre Photo

The Royal Ballet Returns With a Celebration of Contemporary Choreographers and a World Premiere

Contact Announces New Live Shows For Unexpected Places In Manchester Photo

Contact Announces New Live Shows For Unexpected Places In Manchester

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS Will Come To Mast Mayflower Studios in June Photo

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS Will Come To Mast Mayflower Studios in June

FATAL ATTRACTION Announces UK Tour Dates Photo

FATAL ATTRACTION Announces UK Tour Dates


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • 19th Cyprus Film Days International Festival Announced
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!