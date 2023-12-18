Interplay Theatre Reveals New Senior Team

Learn more about the new team members here!

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 1 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
Review: WICKED, Edinburgh Playhouse Photo 2 Review: WICKED, Edinburgh Playhouse
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Live at the Sondheim Theatre, Cast Photo 3 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Cast Recording
Lea Salonga Will Embark on a New UK Tour in 2024 Photo 4 Lea Salonga Will Embark on a New UK Tour in 2024

Interplay Theatre Reveals New Senior Team

Leading sensory theatre company Interplay Theatre has confirmed its new senior team. Current Associate Director of Young People and Communities Kirsty Pennycook will become Artistic Director from 8th January 2024 taking over from the departing Steve Byrne and is supported by Richard Oyarzabal as Executive Director and Joint CEO. Though more will be announced in the coming months about the 2024 programme, Kirsty and Richard will bring together their combined knowledge of social engaged theatre, community celebration and sensory theatre to continue and build on Interplay's mission to create accessible theatre for the communities of Armley and young people with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

Kirsty is a theatre director and facilitator specialising in community engagement. She has worked at many prominent venues in the North of the UK including the Leeds Playhouse and Mind the Gap. Her directing credits include Falling Star, a sensory theatre show touring community spaces and children's festivals, and the music experience Doorstep Jukebox, with Scottish Arts & Early Years organisation, Starcatchers, that toured communities and nurseries. She has also worked extensively in applied theatre, focusing on accessibility in arts for disabled artists and audiences.

Richard is a producer, senior manager and fundraiser with over forty years experience in the cultural and events sector. He has led many notable arts organistions including Cardboard Citizens and The Junction (Cambridge), creating financially sustainable models and managing change and growth.

Interplay has a 50 year history of working with the communities of West Leeds and an international reputation for its Sensory Theatre produced with and for young people with Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities, which it tours nationally. Their recent productions include My Life with the Wave, a story of friendship which used music, movement, digital technology and physical interaction to help engage audiences and This Land, the story of folk hero Woody Gutherie which immersed audiences in the in the action as it unfolded around them, with sights, smells, tastes heightening the experience.

Kirsty said ''I'm thrilled and honoured to be taking over the role of Artistic Director at Interplay in the New Year. Our overall aims remain to create sensory theatre which places audiences with learning disabilities at the centre of the experience, and to increase access to the arts locally and across the country."

Rachael Welsh, Chair of Interplay Theatre Trust said, "It's a wonderful moment for Interplay to have Kirsty and Richard in our senior team. We're looking forward to the blend of their vast experience amplifying what we do and continuing the great work from Steve Byrne''



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: Behind The Scenes of Wolverhampton Grands SNOW WHITE Panto Photo
Photos: Behind The Scenes of Wolverhampton Grand's SNOW WHITE Panto

Photographer Danny Kaan goes behind the scenes at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s record-breaking five star pantomime, giving a glimpse into what the audience don’t see… the pantomime within a pantomime that goes on backstage!

2
THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour

Rua Arts presents The Great Big Dinosaur Show on tour from February-March 2024, giving young dino fans a joyful blast of interactive live entertainment this winter and February half-term.

3
SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Broadway in 2024 Photo
SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Broadway in 2024

As the curtain goes up on their inaugural pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at the Broadway Theatre, Catford, Joy Productions and the Broadway today announce that their 2024 pantomime will be Sleeping Beauty.

4
Three Choirs From Halton and Merseyside Will Come Together for a Unique Christmas Concert Photo
Three Choirs From Halton and Merseyside Will Come Together for a Unique Christmas Concert

Choirs from Merseyside and Halton come together for Christmas Concert

More Hot Stories For You

Carnesky Productions Present SHOWWOMEN On National Tour from February 2 to June 1 2024Carnesky Productions Present SHOWWOMEN On National Tour from February 2 to June 1 2024
Photos: Inside Alexandra Palace's Rhythm Stick Inclusive Club Night Hosted By Hot Chip's Alexis TaylorPhotos: Inside Alexandra Palace's Rhythm Stick Inclusive Club Night Hosted By Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor
ZOE Founder Professor Tim Spector, Will Hold An Evening With at Hackney EmpireZOE Founder Professor Tim Spector, Will Hold An Evening With at Hackney Empire
Nevill Holt Festival Will Launch in Summer 2024Nevill Holt Festival Will Launch in Summer 2024

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You