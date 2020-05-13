International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival Launches Online Platform With Streaming Performances

The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival has been cancelled due to the health crisis. However, the festival's organizers launched a new way for fans to enjoy performances from past festivals, through www.gsopera.tv.

This new streaming service hosts a huge bank of film from the G&S Festivals all over the world for anyone to enjoy wherever they are.

How It Works

Log on: www.gsopera.tv Click the "All Our Shows" link in the Menu bar to view our entire library Scroll through and find what tickles your fancy Select the film and click on "Get Access Now" If you do not yet have an account, you will create one here, otherwise sign in Complete the order and start enjoying!

Once you have made a purchase it is yours FOREVER. You can watch it wherever you are on any internet connected device.

The Gilbert & Sullivan Festival was founded in 1994 and for the first 20 years was staged in Buxton Opera House in the Derbyshire Peak District. In 2014 the Festival moved to its new location in The Royal Hall, Harrogate in North Yorkshire.

The Festival brings together a wonderful mix of leading amateur performing groups who compete for the coveted Festival Champion's Trophy. There are also professional performances from the acclaimed National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company, Charles Court Opera and Forbear! Theatre.





