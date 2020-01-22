Initial Tour Dates Announced For Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER!

New Adventures has announced the 2020 tour dates for Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! with extensive national and international tour dates for 2021 to be announced shortly.

The tour opens at Theatre Royal Plymouth on Monday 16 November 2020, and plays until Saturday 21 November before visiting The Lowry, Salford from Tuesday 24 November to Saturday 28 November and Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin from Wednesday 2 December to Saturday 6 December; ahead of a Christmas Season at Sadler's Wells, London from Tuesday 8 December 2020 to Sunday 24 January 2021.

The sweetest of all Matthew Bourne's treats returns for the first time in nine years; it's a Nutcracker! for all seasons. With family-sized helpings of Bourne's trademark wit, pathos and magical fantasy, Nutcracker! follows Clara's bittersweet journey from a darkly comic Christmas Eve at Dr. Dross' Orphanage, through a shimmering, ice-skating winter wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland, influenced by the lavish Hollywood musicals of the 1930s.

Tchaikovsky's glorious score and Anthony Ward's delectable sets and costumes combine with Bourne's dazzling choreography to create a fresh and charmingly irreverent interpretation of the classic. Expect a sprinkling of delicious new surprises in this reinvented production for 2020.

Recipient of the 2019 Special Olivier Award, Sir Matthew Bourne and New Adventures have produced some of the most successful dance productions of the last two decades. A truly national dance-theatre touring company and one of Britain's leading exporters of dance internationally, their productions include Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Red Shoes, Edward Scissorhands and most recently Matthew Bourne's acclaimed re-imagining of Romeo and Juliet.

New Adventures is a national portfolio organisation supported using public funds by Arts Council England.

For more information please visit: www.new-adventures.net

Tour Dates

Monday 16 November - Saturday 21 November 2020

Theatre Royal Plymouth Www.theatreroyal.com

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 28 November 2020

The Lowry, Salford Www.thelowry.com

On Sale 24 January 2020

Wednesday 2 December - Saturday 6 December

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin Https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

On Sale 21 February 2020

Tuesday 8 December 2020 - Sunday 24 January 2021

Sadler's Wells Theatre, London Www.sadlerswells.com

On Sale 10 February 2020

Press Performances: Friday 11 December Evening And Saturday 12 December Matinee





