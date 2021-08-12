Inaugural OneFest Launches In Mansfield Next Month

The inaugural OneFest launches in Mansfield this September with a buzzing programme of performance and discussions celebrating learning disabilities and neurodiversity. Stemming from a collaboration between OneConversation, an activist group campaigning for the rights of learning disabled and autistic people, and Ingenious Fools, a Nottingham-based production company, the week-long event includes headline comedy acts, lively panel discussions, live music and workshops. The innovative festival positions itself as an opportunity for learning disabled and autistic individuals to experience culture like anyone else, take part in workshops that are usually not on offer to them, create new friendship networks through raucous parties and social opportunities, and generally access society in an equitable way.

OneConversation co-founder Tracy Radford said "We want to ask the question of why society seems to place little value on the rights and lives of learning disabled and autistic members of our world: we are not satisfied, and neither should you be! Try your hand at life drawing (yes, actual naked people!), record a pop song, learn how to have a voice and become an activist, make new friends and generally start to feel more satisfied."

On Monday 13th September, the annual OneWalk will launch the festivities. Attendees to the accessible march are encouraged to respond to the theme #AreYouSatisfied?! and make banners and visual materials which highlight their frustration with how they are still stigmatised and segregated from the world. The march will help foster a sense of inclusive community spirit and solidarity among people who both are and are not learning disabled or autistic.

Alongside Monday's march, an outdoor stage will be set up in Mansfield's Market Square for live performances. Inspired to get those feet moving or arms in the air by pop anthems and beats from Back Chat Brass, attendees will witness rousing speeches from influential speakers and enjoy live music and an 'after party' at Capo Lounge.

The festival's first comedy event takes place on Tuesday evening at Capo Lounge with performances from the learning disabled and autistic people who have taken part in a stand-up comedy training programme. Meanwhile, throughout the week there are free accessible workshops and events, which are co-curated with the learning disabled and autistic community.

Friday night offers the chance to see Unanima Theatre's State of Independence. Unanima's company of storytellers as they take us through the tensions and messiness of being learning disabled and autistic. How this is experienced, how this is ignored, and how this affects aspects of identity and cultural capacity in society today. Unanima is a Mansfield based, disabled led theatre company.

Saturday and Sunday see a weekend of comedy headlined by Britain's Got Talent winner Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy) come to Mansfield. The individually ticketed programme of one-hour long comedy and theatre shows opens on Saturday afternoon with Jonny Awsum's The Kids Show, a music-filled family show suitable for everyone aged five and over. Jonny is followed by Juliette Burton: ReDefined, a solo show that evolved out of her earlier piece, Defined, which - along with the rest of her life - was dramatically disrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred. Saturday closes with a performance by Lost Voice Guy, which comes after the runaway success of his sold-out debut tour in 2019.

Sunday's events open with panel discussion Are You Satisfied? A panel discussion in which some of the stars of OneFest and the OneConversation activists debate why society seems to find it so difficult to value learning disabled and autistic people. Get involved and help us maintain our movement for change.

Comedy comes from Cerys Bradley at 3.30pm, who is performing Sportsperson, a show about playing sport, fitting in and being bad at both. Aaron Simmonds then brings Hot Wheels to OneFest, a raucous comedy show that includes commentary on the positive aspects to being disabled. Finally, comedian and mental health advocate Harriet Dyer who closes the evening with a performance of new material.

OneFest is also offering five learning disabled and autistic young people the chance to have arts industry mentoring and become OneFest creative leaders. The scheme will help the five people build their careers and help mould the future cultural landscape of Mansfield.

More details can be found at: www.onefest.oneconversation.co.uk