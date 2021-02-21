In Tune Theatre Launches With Online Workshops For Kids

In Tune Theatre has launched, offering a range of different workshops, from online sessions to small group face-to-face workshops for individuals and schools.

Online Classes - Recommended Ages: 10-14

Suitable for ALL singing abilities, these three 40 minute pre-recorded sessions - the first of which is completely free - guide students through numerous performance techniques, vocal warm-ups, lyric interpretation and story-telling, breathing techniques, character development and movement.

The videos include backing tracks and links to additional resources are also offered to enable students to continue practising in their spare time. Students are encouraged to practice their techniques between sessions. Sessions are approximately 40mins long and there are no grades or auditions required to take part - sessions are designed so that there is something for everyone to enjoy and take away.

The first session is completely free.

Online Classes for ages 14-16 are coming soon. Check back in a few weeks on their website!

In Tune Theatre specialise in offering high quality, credible musical theatre workshops and sessions to children and teens. Unlike many competitors, In Tune Theatre is not a franchise, nor a theatre agency. In Tune Theatre workshops are designed to encourage performers, whether complete beginners or experienced performers, to develop their performance technique in an honest, convincing and age-appropriate fashion.

Performers are encouraged to develop a musical appreciation for the material they explore, to understand and interpret the lyrics they share with their audience, to step outside of their comfort zone, and to build resilience when things don't go to plan. In Tune Theatre is not intended to replace singing lessons but to complement them - it is designed to enhance performance techniques that will support every performer's developing vocal technique.

Danny Davies is uniquely placed within the industry, combining over 30 years experience as a published composer, lyricist and music producer, working with some of the West End's most successful actors, with over 25 years experience as a fully qualified Music Teacher, teaching up to A Level Music and Diploma level in Musical Theatre performance.

Learn more at https://www.intunetheatre.com/.