Immersive Entertainment Company Swamp Motel In Search For New Creative Talent for ROOM 21

Off the back of a very difficult year for live theatre, Swamp Motel is looking to support creative talent in the live theatre and entertainment industries through a new paid commission programme, Room 21. Swamp Motel are opening their doors and asking for submissions - be that an original script or creative idea to adapt and produce into an online entertainment experience.

Room 21 is a virtual room in 'Swamp Motel' that the company are offering to a writer to then develop their original script / idea into a multi-platform narrative that can be told through an online, audience-led experience. Applicants could be amateur, professional or completely undiscovered writers. They could be university students, school leavers or 40 years into their career. Swamp Motel are welcoming creative applications from those who have not ventured into digital formats before.

The motivation behind Room 21 and welcoming new creatives into the fold at Swamp Motel is all about providing opportunity for people who have been affected by the government's closure of the live theatre and entertainment experiences because of Covid-19.

Over 2020-21 Swamp Motel has diversified their creative offering. The Swamp Motel Trilogy began with 'Plymouth Point', in the autumn followed 'The Mermaids' Tongue' and in March 2021 the final part in the trilogy 'The Kindling Hour'. The success of the trilogy has enabled growth from 4 - 40 staff in the team, and extended capability to work with brands on tailor made experiences.

Taking theatrical storytelling to new audiences, the Swamp Motel Trilogy has been experienced by over 40,000 people. The Telegraph's Dominic Cavendish commented how the experiences 'feel very now.' Firmly established as part of their work moving forward, when in-person performances resume, this sub-genre will continue to bring gamers towards theatre and vice-versa.

Comment from Swamp Motel:

"We've always had to innovate in how we deliver our storytelling. Working across many formats in our careers - from the stage, warehouses, basements, street corners, trains. Most recently, we've used the internet as our playground, which has allowed us to take our storytelling to new audiences who may never have been able to come to one of our live shows. Now, we're so excited about collaborating with other talented storytellers to help bring their stories to life in new places that they may not have thought of before."

Applications will be judged by Swamp Motel's Directors, including Clem Garritty and Ollie Jones. The winning writer will receive a fee of £2,000, and a month working in collaboration with the Swamp Motel Creative Directors. Additional fees, royalties, administrative, production and marketing support will also be provided should the script move into production.

Applications for Room 21 are open now and close on 14th May 2021. For more information about Room 21 and how to enter, visit swampmotel.co.uk.