Immersion Theatre Announces Latest Family Friendly Musical Adaptation, RAPUNZEL

Immersion Theatre are thrilled to announce the cast for their brand-new pantomimic adaptation of the famous hairy fairy tale, Rapunzel!

Charlotte Fishwick returns to the Immersion Theatre team in the title role after appearing in Alice in Wonderland last Summer and as Wendy in Prime Pantomimes' inaugural production of Peter Pan. She will be joined by Luke Haywood as the charming and energetic Prince Arthur who also joins the team for a second time having appeared in the title role in Aladdin at Harrow Arts Centre last Christmas. Every show needs a villain and the sassy, vain, and downright dangerous Gothel will be played by Kluane Saunders.

Completing the cast will be Michael Lapham as Chester the Jester, Victoria-Louise Currie, and Harry Sykes, both of whom will undertake a number of roles.

Rapunzel is written and directed by Immersion Theatre's Artistic Director, James Tobias, with music by Robert Gathercole, choreography by Anthony Whiteman, Musical Direction by Henry Brennan, Set Design by PJ McEvoy, and Lighting Design by Jonathan Simpson.

Let your hair down and get tangled in a brand-new musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale, RAPUNZEL!

Immersion Theatre proudly presents a witty, pantomimic, tongue-in-cheek retelling of the family favourite complete with a laugh out loud script, a host of catchy songs, heaps of audience interaction, and an exciting array of larger-than-life characters.

With magic and mayhem throughout and a chance to meet the characters after the show, this is one hair-raising adventure your family won't want to miss!

ABOUT IMMERSION THEATRE

Immersion Theatre is a multi-award nominated production and general management company.

Established in 2010 by STAGE ONE alumni James Tobias and Rochelle Parry, Immersion is a producer of pantomime, family theatre, open-air, drama, and large-scale musical theatre. Additionally, they are co-founders of Prime Pantomimes, a dedicated pantomime production company established by Immersion Theatre and Selladoor Worldwide.

2019 saw them produce four pantomimes under the Prime Pantomimes banner and 2020 will see them continue their open-air work as they tour the UK with three productions.

Previous productions include the 2017 UK tour of Our House starring Deena Payne and George Sampson (nominated for 3 What's on Stage Awards including BEST REGIONAL PRODUCTION), Seussical (Southwark Playhouse), pantomime adaptations of Dick Whittington, Beauty and the Beast, Robin Hood and The Wizard of Oz, and critically-acclaimed UK tours of Peter Pan, The Jungle Book, Alice in Wonderland, Rapunzel, The Wizard of Oz, Wind in the Willows, Journey's End, The Importance of Being Earnest, Romeo & Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Little Shop of Horrors (Associate Producers on the 2016 UK Tour) to name a few.





