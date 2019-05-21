Immersion Theatre Announces Casting for ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Immersion Theatre have announced casting for their fantastical, larger-than-life musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland!

Bryony Buckingham will lead the cast in the title role in her first performance with Immersion Theatre. Bryony has previously performed in Cinderella as the title role (The Embassy Theatre) and as Ngana in a UK Tour of South Pacific. She will be joined by Jack Ballard as the White Rabbit, returning to Immersion Theatre after his performance as the Mayor in Dick Whittington at the Kenton Theatre last Christmas. Jack as also appeared as Ethan Girard in The Full Monty (Old Joint Stock Theatre) and as Little John in Robin Hood (Italian Tour). Alongside them will be Immersion Theatre regular, Thomas Cove as the infamous Mad Hatter. Thomas is currently touring the UK with Aliens Love Underpants as Mr Stevens/Dex. He last appeared for Immersion as Petunia Potts in their Christmas Pantomime Beauty and the Beast, as well as Captain Hook in last year's summer tour of Peter Pan, and as Friar Tuck in Robin Hood for Immersion's 2018 pantomime season.

The cast also features James Stirling as March Hare who has previously played Abanazar in Aladdin (The Civic Hall Bedworth) and was part of the BBC Proms performance of West Side Story at the Royal Albert Hall. The cast is completed by Charlotte Fishwick as the inimitable Queen of Hearts. Charlotte has previously appeared in a number of musical theatre productions whilst training including Hildy in On The Town and Carrie in Carousel.

Alice in Wonderland is written and directed by James Tobias, with music by Robert Gathercole. The pair have collaborated together on a number of Immersion's productions including Pinocchio, The Jungle Book, Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz, and Wind in the Willows. Tim Shaw returns as Musical Director with design by Adrian Gee.

Alice in Wonderland is a 41-venue tour and runs June 28-September 1, 2019. Venues are now on sale and can be found by visiting www.immersiontheatre.co.uk

ABOUT IMMERSION THEATRE

Immersion Theatre is a multi-award nominated production and general management company.

Established in 2010 by STAGE ONE alumni James Tobias and Rochelle Parry, Immersion is a producer of pantomime, family theatre, open-air, drama, and large-scale musical theatre. Additionally, they are co-founders of Prime Pantomimes, a dedicated pantomime production company established by Immersion Theatre and Selladoor Worldwide.

In addition to Alice in Wonderland and A Midsummer Night's Dream, Immersion is a producer on the current no.1 UK Tour of Rock of Ages, as well as a successful tour of The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio, and this Christmas will have numerous pantomimes under the Prime Pantomimes banner.

Previous productions include the 2017 UK tour of Our House starring Deena Payne and George Sampson (nominated for 3 What's on Stage Awards including BEST REGIONAL PRODUCTION), Seussical (Southwark Playhouse), pantomime adaptations of Dick Whittington, Beauty and the Beast, Robin Hood and The Wizard of Oz, and critically-acclaimed UK tours of Peter Pan, The Jungle Book, Alice in Wonderland, Rapunzel, The Wizard of Oz, Wind in the Willows, Journey's End, The Importance of Being Earnest, Romeo & Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Little Shop of Horrors (Associate Producers on the 2016 UK Tour) to name a few.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You