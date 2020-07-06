Ian White and London Agents Form 'Collective Agents'

During Covid-19 lockdown Ian White at Ian White Management, one of Australia's most respected theatrical agencies in Australia, has been working behind the scenes to create some new opportunities for Australian actors.

A select group of London agents (OXFORD ADAMS, BOLAND AND REEVE AND JOHN ROGERSON) have decided to merge together to form a strong powerhouse agency - called Collective Agents

Ian White Management has been asked to officially partner with Collective Agents.

Collective Agents includes these three UK agents but extends to partnering with the UK Voice Over Agency - Damn Good Voice, 44 West Management in New York and LA and of course IWM in Australia.

When overseas borders reopen, IWM will be able to explore the exciting possibilities for clients to work in the UK and USA. While most of the industry is in lockdown, IWM intends to hit the ground running so no time is lost with restoring our current devastated industry.

